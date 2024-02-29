Caliber Corporate Advisers Announces Grace Keith Rodriguez as CEO, Harvey Hudes to Become Firm's First Chief Innovation Officer

Caliber evolves leadership structure to further its commitment to service and technology for fintech and financial services clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Caliber Corporate Advisers (Caliber), a leading marketing and communications agency for fintech and financial services, today announced Grace Keith Rodriguez as the firm's new chief executive officer (CEO). Harvey Hudes , who has served as CEO since establishing Caliber more than 13 years ago, will assume the strategic role of chief innovation officer (CIO).

Rodriguez assumes the CEO role after serving as Caliber's president for more than five years. She will oversee the company's vision and development across the business, as well as focus on company growth. In the CIO role, Hudes will focus on strengthening Caliber's offering for both client partners and employees, from building and partnering with new technology, to exploring additional services, furthering its best-in-class reporting, and more.

"Since she joined Caliber close to 10 years ago, Grace's dedication to our people and clients has been significant, and she has played a pivotal role in helping grow the company to where we proudly stand today," Hudes said. "Grace is a thoughtful, intentional and trusted leader for our team and clients. She has truly earned the opportunity to lead the next chapter of Caliber's growth, and this move is symbolic of what I had always envisioned: that Caliber would be a place where people can earn their way to growth opportunities and career advancement. I step into my new role knowing Grace will continue to guide Caliber down the path of continued success, and I look forward to continuing to support her and our team with the resources they need to thrive in our next stage of growth."

Rodriguez joined Caliber in 2014 as a key member of the leadership team after managing global public relations for the Financial and Risk business at Thomson Reuters (now part of the London Stock Exchange) and previously managing PR at OTC Markets Group. Since she joined the firm, Caliber has seen a period of unprecedented growth of more than 200% in revenue, and has expanded its team to more than 40 employees across 20 states and in Europe.

"Leaving the comforts and familiarity of corporate America required a leap of faith, but I have always believed in the vision Harvey has built for Caliber," Rodriguez said. "I've had the pleasure of supporting Caliber's growth across our core verticals and I'm honored for the opportunity to lead our team as CEO. I've always loved being a part of an agency that feels and acts like more than just a typical PR agency. Taking on this role, I'll be focusing on enhancing the two pillars for our success: our client and employee experiences."

Caliber has always differentiated itself as a storytelling agency with innovation at the forefront of everything it does. Hudes developed Event Analyzer as a platform to support the Caliber team, as well as fintechs and financial institutions, in making data-driven decisions about their conference and event strategy. Caliber also invested in Qwoted, a network platform that allows companies and individuals to connect their stories to relevant journalists by leveraging tech and AI, to deliver high quality media opportunities to clients.

In 2023, Caliber was named a Financial Times America's Fastest Growing Company and an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace . The agency was recognized as a Crain's top 50 fastest-growing companies in NYC in 2022.

Caliber is a leading marketing and public relations firm exclusively focused on fintech and financial services, insurtech and insurance, proptech and real estate.

Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and execution of public relations, content, social media and digital advertising to help clients tell their stories and achieve their business objectives.

The firm serves a global client base with a fully remote team spread across the U.S. and Europe. As a people-first agency, the firm has an unparalleled commitment to culture and inclusion and has been honored as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace. Caliber also has been recognized as a Financial Times Fastest Growing Company and an O'Dwyers Ranked PR Firm. To learn more about Caliber, including how to join our team, visit calibercorporate.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

