Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - AdPlayer.Pro, a leading global force in online video advertising technology, has unveiled latest enhancements to its video ad server platform. This update is specifically designed to allow seamless integration of the Prebid advertising Demand, marking a significant leap in optimizing the process.





AdPlayer.Pro Outstream SaaS Solutions Provider Enhances Video Header Bidding Functionality



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/198422_real_ba260ae4-2135-4abe-a2c0-1535e436809d.jpeg

As outlined in an official announcement, these new features promise platform users an effortless configuration of video header bidding tags, surpassing the traditional, largely manual setups. The AdPlayer.Pro video ad platform dashboard now empowers users to pre-select a Prebid partner and easily set up necessary parameters without any coding, and without any prior integration of Prebid.js into the publisher's website. Moreover, additional setup layers using optional parameters can be effortlessly added if required.

Enhancements have been also made to the eCPM tracking functionalities within the Demand statistics reports, allowing to track winning prices in each auction more precisely.

Natalie Romankina, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro, highlighted how these new video header bidding capabilities will revolutionize the workflows of ad ops specialists who handle multiple video ad campaign setups for various supply partners daily.

"As programmatic video advertising continues to dominate the global digital ad market in 2024, swift and streamlined integration of video ads into publishers' properties becomes imperative. We are committed to supporting our partners by providing access to advanced technical features that simplify operational tasks, freeing up resources for more creative endeavors."

While acknowledging video header bidding as the preferred programmatic ad buying tactic over ad waterfalling, Ms Romankina addressed the technical complexities typically associated with its implementation. The new functionality within AdPlayer.Pro's video header bidding aims to alleviate these challenges effectively.

"From the very start, the AdPlayer.Pro video ad player has been crafted to seamlessly integrate with publishers' properties, eliminating the need for additional Prebid implementations on their websites/apps. And now gone are the days of manual code writing and continuous debugging. Our platform users can now select their Prebid ad provider and input preferred parameter values, leaving the rest to our system," she explained.

For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro video ad server solution, please visit https://adplayer.pro/enterprise.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.

Contact:

Irin Len, CCO

pr@adplayer.pro

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198422

SOURCE: PRNews OU