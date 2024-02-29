Special Sponsor

Government of Québec



Premier Sponsor

Laurentian Bank Securities Platinum Sponsor

National Bank Financial Markets Gold Sponsors IBK Capital, O3 Mining, First Phosphate Student Sponsors Osisko Mining, Glencore Canada



Silver Sponsors Stifel GMP, PearTree Financial, TMX Group, CSE, Mi3 Financial, IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory Sustainable Sponsor Osisko Gold Royalties



Copper Sponsors Alliance Advisors, Amex Exploration, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, CDPQ,

Centre des congrès de Québec, Crux Investor, Digbee, Domco Group of Canada,

Global Business Reports, INFOR Financial, Out of the Box Capital, VRIFY



Media & Partners BTV, Canadian Mining Magazine, EBL Consultants, Ellis Martin Report, IR Mining Resource News, Kitco, MarketOne, Mining Network, Newsfile, The Northern Miner, The Prospector News, TSO Associates,

VID Media Incorporated



Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") is pleased to welcome Pierre Fitzgibbon the Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region as a Keynote Speaker for THE Event, 2024. THE Event will take place at the Centre des congrès de Québec (Quebec Convention Centre) from June 4-6, 2024 and will include the following Panels and Keynotes. Participating companies (to date) are listed following the Preliminary Agenda below.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Preliminary Agenda

(subject to change)

Information including, speakers, initiatives, and registration details may be found here www.themininginvestmentevent.com

Mon. June 3

Early Registration

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm



-Pre-Registration & Ice Breaker Cocktails; TSX (Pre-recorded) Opening at THE Event - Loggia & Terrace DAY I - Tues. June 4

Producers, Royalty

Companies

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

6:30 pm - Midnight -Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings - Presentation & Food Hall

- Sean Roosen, Chairman, Osisko Development, Opening Keynote Speaker

- THE Power Panel

- THE Legendary Panel

- Future of Royalties Panel

- Frank Holmes, CEO, U.S. Global Investors, Keynote Speaker

-THE Sponsors Gala Networking Coreshack Event & Casino - Salon Diamanté Lounge



DAY II - Wed. June 5

Battery & Critical Metals Day

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

9:00 pm - Midnight -Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings - Presentation & Food Hall

- Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy

- Indigenous Business Panel

- Quebec Critical Metals Panel

- Transition Energy & Metals Panel

- Geopolitical Panel

- Closing Keynote Speaker TBC

-THE Sponsors Gala Networking Cocktail & Coreshack Event - Salon Diamanté Lounge

-THE After Dark Event - Loggia & Terrace



DAY III - Thurs. June 6

Explorers & Developers

7:00 am - 3:00 pm

3:00 pm -Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings - Presentation & Food Hall

- Keynote Speaker - TBC

- Importance of Flow-through Financing

- THE Student Sponsorship Awards

- Sustainability Panel

- Closing Keynote Speaker TBC

-Farewell Cocktails - Loggia & Terrace

THE Participating Companies

* 1x1's Only | ^^ Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge | # Coreshack Participant



Abcourt Mines Inc.*

(TSXV: ABI)



Empress Royalty Corp.

(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF) MTM Critical Metals Limited^^

(ASX: MTM) Ressources 1844 Resources ^^ (TSXV: EFF) Advanced Gold Exploration~

(CSE: AUEX)



EMX Royalty Corp.

(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) Northern Superior Resources

(TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF) Sayona Mining Limited

(ASX: SYA) (OTCQB: SYAXF) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)



Exploits Discovery Corp.

(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) Northwest Copper Corp*

(TSXV: NWST) (OTC Pink: NWCCF) Sherritt International Corp

(TSX: S) Allied Gold Corporation

(TSX: AAUC)



Fireweed Metals Corp.

(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF) Nouveau Monde Graphite

(TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) Silver Mountain Resources

(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) Amex Exploration Inc. #

(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF)



First Phosphate Corp.

(CSE: PHOS) Nuvau Minerals Corp.*#

Private Sirios Resources Inc.*

(TSXV: SOI) Archer Exploration Corp.*

(CSE: RCHR)



Focus Graphite Inc.^^#

(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) O3 Mining Inc.#

(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) Starcore International Mines*

(TSX: SAM) Atha Energy Corp.

(CSE: SASK) (OTCQB: SASKF)



FPX Nickel Corp.

(TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) Osisko Development Corp.

(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV) STLLR Gold Inc.

(TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: MEAUD) Atex Resources Inc.

(TSXV: ATX)



Gold Royalty Corp.

(NYSE American: GROY) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

(TSX: OR) (NYSE: OR) Lode Gold Resources Inc.^^

(TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) Auteco Minerals Ltd.

(ASX: AUT)



Goliath Resources Limited

(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) Osisko Metals Incorporated #

(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) Strategic Resources Inc

(TSXV:SR) Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

(TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF)



Glencore PLC

(LSE: GLEN) (JSE: GLN) Osisko Mining Inc.#

(TSX: OSK) Troilus Gold Corp.

(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF) Brunswick Exploration Inc.#

(TSXV: BRW) (OTCQB: BRWXF) Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

(TSXV: HAR) Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

(TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF)



Tudor Gold Corp.

(TSXV: TUD) Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

(TSXV: BNKR) (OTCQB: BHLL)



Hecla Mining Company

(NYSE: HL) Peloton Minerals Corporation*

(CSE: PMC) Unigold Inc.*

(TSXV:UGD) (OTCQX: UGDIF) Calisto Cobre Resources.^^

Private



IAMGOLD Corporation

(TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) Perseverance Metals*

Private Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.

(TSXV: VRB) Canada Nickel Company Inc.

(TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF)



iMetals Resources Inc.^^ *

(TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) Piedmont Lithium Ltd.

(NASDAQ: PLL) (ASX: PLL) Vior Inc. ^^

(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) Canadian Copper Inc.*

(CSE: CCI)



Kirkland Lake Discoveries*#

(TSXV: KLDC) Power Nickel Inc.

(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: PNPNF) Vision Lithium Inc.

(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) Capella Minerals Limited *^^

(TSXV: CMIL)



Lavras Gold Corp.

(TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) Puma Exploration Inc.^^

(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) Volta Metals Ltd^^

(CSE: VLTA) Comet Lithium Corp^^

(TSXV: CLIC)



Li-FT Power Ltd.

(TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) QC Copper & Gold Inc.

(TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) Wallbridge Mining Company

(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF) Delta Resources Limited^^

(TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF)



Lithium Royalty Corp.

(TSX: LIRC) (OTCQX: LITRF) Quimbaya Gold Inc.^^

(OTCQB: QIMGF) Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) Denison Mines Corp.

(TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN)



Lithium Universe Limited

(ASX: LU7) Rackla Metals Inc.*

(TSXV: RAK) West Red Lake Gold Mines

(TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

(TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF)



Maritime Resources Corp.

(TSXV: MAE) Radisson Mining Resources

(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) Winsome Resources Limited

(ASX: WR1) (OTCQB: WRSLF) Doré Copper Mining Corp.*

(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)



Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) Red Pine Exploration Inc.*

(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF) Willeson Metals Corp*

Private Dryden Gold Corp.*#

(TSXV: DRY) Midland Exploration Inc.*

(TSXV: MD) Emperor Metals Corp. ^^#

(CSE: AUOZ) Wheaton Precious Metals

(TSX: WPM) (NYSE:WPM) (LSE: WPM)





Student Program & sponsorship enquiries? Contact Brhett Booker bbooker@irinc.ca

or visit https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/the-student-sponsorship



THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca



The latest Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here:

https://themininginvestmentevent.com

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

Joanne Jobin

CEO & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media

jchoi@irinc.ca

Brhett Booker

Associate

IR.INC & VID Media

bbooker@irinc.ca



Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199738

SOURCE: VID Media