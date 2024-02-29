Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. ("Zenith" or the "Company") announces its support of Rare Disease Day by highlighting our expanded development efforts of BET inhibitor ZEN-3694 for rare oncology diseases. Rare Disease Day takes place every year on the last day of February, with this leap year day being the rarest of all Rare Disease Days. This event is a global movement to promote equity in healthcare, and access to diagnosis and therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. We are developing ZEN-3694 for the treatment of two aggressive rare cancers with very poor prognosis and no effective approved therapies, NUT carcinoma (NC) and malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors (MPNST). In addition to clinical trials, we have also provided ZEN-3694 for compassionate use to multiple patients with these diseases and are excited to soon announce results from these important studies.

"We are proud to be developing ZEN-3694 to help patients with aggressive, rare forms of cancer, who currently have no access to effective therapies. We are very pleased that NUT carcinoma patients receiving ZEN-3694 in clinical trial and compassionate use settings have benefitted from our drug," said Donald McCaffrey, CEO of Zenith Epigenetics. "Our goal is to improve outcomes and quality of life for NUT carcinoma patients, and we are committed to developing ZEN-3694 through registration for the treatment of this disease. We are also excited about exploring the activity of ZEN-3694 in MPNST, a rare cancer with devastating impact on patients' lives."

NC is a highly aggressive type of squamous cell cancer with very poor prognosis that often forms in the head, neck, or lungs. There are currently no effective treatments for this devastating disease that primarily affects adolescents and young adults with a median survival of only 6 months. New diagnostic technologies have allowed for much better diagnosis of NC. The diagnosis rate is increasing rapidly with growing awareness and analytical testing for this disease. ZEN-3694 is being developed in two separate NC clinical trials. The first NC trial, NCT05019716, which combines ZEN-3694 with chemotherapy (etoposide/platinum), is active and recruiting patients. The second trial NCT05372640, combines ZEN-3694 with the CDK4/6 Inhibitor Abemaciclib and is also accruing patients. Both of these trials have shown promising activity.

MPNST is a cancer of the cells that form the sheath that covers and protects peripheral nerves. The prevalence of MPNST in the general population is one in 100,000 and comprises 5-10% of all soft-tissue sarcomas. MPNST is most common in young adults, and the prognosis of patients with metastatic disease is extremely poor, with a median survival of less than one year. A clinical trial with ZEN-3694 is in the late planning stage and initiation is expected in the second half of 2024.

About NUT Carcinoma and BET inhibition

NUT carcinoma is driven by NUTM1 genetic alterations, most commonly fusion to BRD4 (bromodomain-containing protein 4) resulting in a fusion oncoprotein. ZEN-3694 is a BET bromodomain inhibitor that directly binds to NUT fusion proteins, disrupts their activity, and inhibits cancer growth. NUT carcinoma is diagnosed by testing tumor tissue for the fusion protein using immunohistochemistry (IHC) or fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) or by DNA sequencing to identify the NUT fusion oncogene.

About MPNST and BET inhibition

MPNST is driven by NF1 gene mutation in 40% of cases. Researchers have identified a BET protein dependency in these NF1-mutant MPNST tumors, and thus ZEN-3694 may disrupt this dependency and inhibit cancer cell growth.

About Zenith and ZEN-3694

Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. Our lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for various oncologic indications such as metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, NUT carcinoma, ovarian cancer and RAS activated tumors. Several of these studies are sponsored by NCI under the NCI-Zenith Cooperative Research & Development Agreements (CRADA) and CRADAs between NCI and other NCI collaborators.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to the Company's development activities involving ZEN-3694 in NUT carcinoma, malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, RAS activated tumors, and other tumor types, as a single agent, or in combination with chemotherapies, including etoposide/platinum, CDK4/6 inhibitors, and other chemotherapy agents, as well as our partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in furtherance of these development activities. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Zenith disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

