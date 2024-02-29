Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 29
[29.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,168,682.00
|USD
|0
|74,667,103.98
|6.6854
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,306,650.00
|EUR
|0
|18,878,232.77
|5.7092
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,169,884.35
|8.9866
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|669,167.00
|GBP
|0
|5,325,401.40
|7.9583