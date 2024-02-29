GainClients, Inc. 2024 Is Off to a Good Start

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added another client. Another Title Company has seen the benefit of adding the Market's most cutting edge technology to their product offering and customer experience.

"I have really felt a personal accomplishment with this Customer being taken "live"." Said Ed Laine, CEO of GainClients, Inc.

"Matt and I have been talking about this since 2021 and we finally are able to partner with his fine organization", Laine continued.

The partnership with First Priority Title of Texas ("FPT") will allow FPT's customers to make deposits of both Earnest Money and Option Money digitally. While also giving FPT an easy way to return overages back to their customer base and avoid the issue of "Dormant Funds" completely.

GainClients delivers a solution to Title and Escrow Companies to make the collection of earnest money deposits seamless and easy for their client base. The GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Solution ("RDC") is now fully operational with 14 different banks, including Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, First Interstate Bank, American Bank, American National Bank, Plains Capital Bank, NewFirst Bank, Allegiance Bank, Simmons Bank, Huntington Bank, Umpqua Bank, First Financial Bank, and Independent Bank. They have 83 Client Sites up and running.

Since going public in 2001, GainClients has been a preferred provider of Tech Solutions to the Real Estate Industry. With the Pandemic and the importance of Social Distancing, the Company's "Contactless Earnest Money Capture Tool" was the perfect fit for the time. Since all real estate transactions are initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving Title and Escrow Companies thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

For the real estate agent, the RDC service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds avoiding becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

This latest signing comes at a time shortly after learning that one of its other clients has decided to move away from the GainClients solution. Capital Title of Texas has adopted a different solution in another part of their business and that solution has an Earnest Money Capture tool, thus making the Company solution redundant. "We are sorry to see them go, but we understand the drive for efficiencies and respect their decision," said Laine.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

For More Information:

GainClients

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Corporate Office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

