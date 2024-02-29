

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - More than 100 people have been killed as Israeli forces fired at a crowd waiting for food in northern Gaza, reports quoting the Palestinian Ministry of Health say.



Most of the deaths reportedly occurred as the result of aid trucks ramming people who were trying to escape Israeli fire in panic at the food distribution site.



BBC quoted Israeli military source as saying that its troops opened fire as the crowd moved towards them.



The Israel Defense Forces said it is reviewing the incident.



