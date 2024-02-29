CivicEye Appoints Joshua South as President

Prosecutor and law enforcement software company looks to Joshua South to guide the company through the next phase of growth.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / CivicEye, a full spectrum software provider for prosecutors and law enforcement, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua South as its President. South, who has served as the company's Head of Operations for the past eighteen months, will now oversee all areas of the business. Khristian Gutierrez, formerly serving as CEO, will transition to an advisory role.

This follows a banner year in which CivicEye experienced a period of remarkable growth and innovation, characterized by significant expansion and milestone achievements in advancing the company's mission to empower justice systems with advanced technologies.

As a 15-year veteran in govtech working with Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement organizations, South's appointment represents a natural progression in his career trajectory having previously served over 10 years at Tyler Technologies, most recently as Director of Professional Services.

Since joining CivicEye as Head of Operations in August 2022, he has continued to build upon his proven track record of success in the law enforcement technology industry and most recently through the launch of CivicEye's prosecutor case, digital evidence management, municipal court, and law enforcement records management solutions across the country.

"I am truly honored and humbled to lead this incredible organization," said South. "With a steadfast dedication to our mission and a forward-thinking approach, we will continue to push boundaries, redefine industry standards, and empower our partners in law enforcement, prosecution, and courts to thrive in the digital age."

In addition to South's transition, Chip Cooper has been named Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Having served for three years as the company's Chief Financial Officer, this transition further underscores Cooper's role in overseeing Legal, People Operations, and key administrative functions, in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer.

CivicEye looks forward to the opportunities ahead under South's leadership, as the company will continue to achieve new milestones in its mission to digitize and democratize law enforcement and prosecution records through innovative cloud-based solutions.

For more information about CivicEye, visit civiceye.com.

CivicEye delivers critical software for prosecutors and law enforcement that improves case, records, and digital evidence management across the entire criminal justice system. The company provides a full spectrum, cloud-based platform designed to reduce friction points within departments and across stakeholders. CivicEye is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and serves over 150 agencies across the country.

