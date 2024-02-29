Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - In a significant move that marries the elegance of fine jewelry with the innovation of wearable technology, Pearlory, the brand known for its affordable and durable waterproof jewelry, has announced the launch of its latest collection: adjustable Apple watch bands designed to fit models from Apple Series 1-9, Ultra, and SE. This exciting new offering extends Pearlory's commitment to combining style with practicality, providing Apple Watch users with high-quality, medical-grade stainless steel bands that promise durability and flair.

Founded in 2020 in Canada, Pearlory has quickly established itself as a leader in the affordable jewelry space, distinguishing itself by offering pieces that are not only stylish and hypoallergenic but also capable of withstanding the rigors of everyday life. Utilizing a gold-plating process known as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Pearlory ensures that its jewelry-and now its watch bands-maintain their shine and color without the high maintenance typically associated with fine jewelry. This technique, revered by Swiss watchmakers and luxury brands, allows for low-maintenance, everyday wear, even in the most demanding conditions like exposure to water, sauna, sweat, or the occasional spin in the washing machine.





Pearlory's new watch bands are available in various styles and colors, including Silver, Black, Gold, and Rose Gold, catering to the diverse tastes of Apple Watch users. Designed to fit 41mm and 45mm models, these bands are crafted from medical-grade stainless steel, ensuring they are as gentle on the skin as they are tough against wear and tear. Like all Pearlory products, these watch bands are hypoallergenic and guaranteed not to leave green marks on the skin, addressing a common concern among metal allergy sufferers.

This latest launch reflects Pearlory's innovative jewelry-making approach and dedication to customer satisfaction. Understanding the importance of longevity in jewelry, Pearlory provides a color-fade warranty on all its pieces, assuring customers that their investments will remain as vibrant and lustrous as the day they were purchased, regardless of exposure to the elements.

Pearlory's mission has always been to bridge the gap in the market for durable, long-lasting jewelry options that maintain style and affordability. With the introduction of these new watch bands, Pearlory takes another step forward in fulfilling this mission, offering an elegant solution for those seeking to personalize their Apple Watches without sacrificing quality or durability.

As Pearlory continues to expand its product line, its commitment to redefining the jewelry industry remains steadfast. By offering high-quality, accessible options to a broader audience, Pearlory is not just selling jewelry; it's promoting a lifestyle of elegance and practicality. For those looking to elevate their wearable technology with a touch of sophistication, Pearlory's new watch bands are a testament to what modern jewelry can and should be.

For more information about Pearlory and to explore their latest collection of Apple Watch bands, visit www.pearlory.com and follow them on Instagram. Discover how Pearlory is making fine jewelry accessible to everyone, proving that style, quality, and durability can indeed go hand in hand.

Pearlory combines luxury with affordability to create jewelry you can feel good about wearing. They make their jewelry with a blend of stainless steel and Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Coating so that it is waterproof, allowing you to wear your favorite pieces every day. They have over 300 worry-proof pieces in their collection and are always expanding.

