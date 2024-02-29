Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024 | 17:50
144 Leser
Albertsons Companies: EXCLUSIVE: How Albertsons Envisions the Future of Sustainability

Company exec Suzanne Long shares insights during panel at Manifest conference

Originally published by Progressive Grocer.

By Emily Crowe.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Albertsons Cos. has made big sustainability moves in recent years through its Recipe for Change initiative, and the company is keeping a keen eye toward future strategies in the space. Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer at Albertsons Cos., joined a panel discussion on the opening day of Manifest 2024, the supply chain and logistics conference held Feb. 5-7 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, to discuss supply chain sustainability, technology advancements, circularity and more.

See original article on Progressive Grocer and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Sustainability is top of mind for Albertsons, ranging from supply chain initiatives to circularity.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
