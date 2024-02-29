Happy Trailers Expands Its Reach Through Partnership With Canady Trailers in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Uniting Tradition and Innovation: Happy Trailers Welcomes Canady Trailers to its Family of Dealerships

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Happy Trailers, a leading trailer dealership with eight locations across Texas, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Canady Trailers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for Happy Trailers and underscores its commitment to providing an easy way to buy a trailer across the region.

Canady Trailers, founded by Tom and Wanda Canady in September 1992, has been a cornerstone of the Tulsa community for over 30 years. With a legacy spanning three generations, Canady Trailers has built a reputation for excellence in the trailer industry. Following the passing of Tom Canady in September 2013 and Randy Canady in July 2016, Derek Canady and his brother-in-law Devon Rogers have continued the family tradition of treating people with respect and kindness while providing them with the best quality products at a fair price.

"We are excited to welcome Canady Trailers into the Happy Trailers family," said Ronnie Enns, CEO of Happy Trailers. "Their longstanding reputation for family values and dedication to customer satisfaction align perfectly with our values at Happy Trailers. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Derek and grow our business together."

Canady Trailers has been a proud dealer of MAXX-D Trailers since 1999 and Load Trail Trailers since 2022, showcasing their commitment to offering premium trailers to their customers. Canady Trailers offers a full parts & service department to repair, maintain, and upgrade trailers. Under the leadership of Derek Canady, the Tulsa location will continue its operations seamlessly as part of Happy Trailers.

"We are confident that this transition will bring new opportunities for growth and success," said Derek Canady. "Joining forces with Happy Trailers will enable us to enhance our offerings and provide an even better experience for our valued customers."

The acquisition of Canady Trailers represents a significant milestone for Happy Trailers as it continues to expand its footprint. Happy Trailers looks forward to building upon the legacy of excellence established by Canady Trailers and serving the Tulsa community with the same level of dedication and commitment.

