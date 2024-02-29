Ticket Chocolate Announces Exciting Merger of Beloved Brand 'Better than Brittle'

A Confectionery Celebration: Welcoming gourmet brands into the Ticket Chocolate Family

LOOMIS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Ticket Chocolate proudly announces the successful merger of Better than Brittle, a gourmet, SOFT peanut brittle brand. Better than Brittle is now a proud member of the Ticket Chocolate family, alongside Le Grand Confectionary, Kika's Treats, and Plush Puffs Gourmet Marshmallows. The integration of these artisanal brands as Ticket Chocolate products marks a significant milestone, bringing together a range of premium handcrafted creations under the single Ticket Chocolate brand.

Customers can look forward to an expanded Ticket Chocolate product portfolio that combines the distinctive flavors and artisanal craftsmanship of each brand - from the melt-in-your-mouth soft peanut brittle from Better than Brittle to the European-style chocolate truffles, originally made famous by Joseph Schmidt, from Le Grand Confectionary, the chocolate enrobed cookies and salted caramels from Kika's Treats, and the light, fluffy delights of Plush Puffs Gourmet Marshmallows. This new union joins forces to create more magical memories and moments for you to savor.

This fusion of brands aligns with our vision of creating a confectionery that combines the finest gourmet confections designed to turn any ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. We are excited about the endless possibilities this merger brings to Ticket Chocolate and are confident that our customers will love the enhanced offerings.

Find our handcrafted artisanal creations here: ticketchocolate.com

