

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday as U.S. inflation readings generated some optimism about the outlook for interest rates.



The dollar index, which fell to 103.66, recovered to 104.10, gaining about 0.12%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $12.00 at $2,054.70 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up by $0.249 at $22.885 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $3.8470 per pound, gaining $0.0065.



Data from the Commerce Department showed consumer prices rose by 0.3% in January after inching up by a revised 0.1% in December. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3% compared to the 0.2% increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices climbed by 0.4% in January after edging up by a revised 0.1% in December.



Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 2.4% in January from 2.6% in December.



The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slowed to 2.8% in January from 2.9% in December, in line with estimates.



The inflation readings are said to be favored by the Federal Reserve, and the data generated some optimism about the outlook for interest rates.



Data from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended February 24th, rising to 215,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 201,000 originally reported for the previous week.



