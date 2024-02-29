

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission initiated a probe into OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's internal communications to check whether the company's investors were misled, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.



The report stated that the agency had asked current and former OpenAI officials and directors to submit internal records and had subpoenaed the company in December.



The agency's move comes after the technology company decided to fire Sam Altman from the CEO position citing that, 'he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities'.



A report from Bloomberg stated that Altman's pattern of behavior, rather than a single egregious action, had caused the board to lose trust in him.



Several other reports claimed that Altman's fundraising for an outside chip venture, seeking funding from the Middle East and a dispute with former board member Helen Toner over a research paper, also created tensions within the company.



However, Altman returned to his former position within days of his ouster, along with a new board which included former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor as chair.



Bret Taylor, the chair of OpenAI's board, commented earlier, 'While the review is ongoing, the board will continue to take steps to strengthen OpenAI's corporate governance, build a qualified and diverse board of exceptional individuals, and oversee OpenAI's important mission in ensuring that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.'



The Microsoft-backed company valued at more than $80 billion, is also facing investigation from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is looking into the AI investments in all the tech firms.



