Bristol Pay Introduces Finn, Its New Amphibious Brand Ambassador

BABYLON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Bristol Pay, a leading provider of payments technology and workflow solutions for printers and small to mid-sized businesses, chose Leap Day 2024 to introduce Finn, a frog mascot that will serve as its new brand ambassador. Bristol Pay supports businesses by helping them explore, understand, and implement payments technology in a fast-paced digital economy. Finn's friendly, tech-savvy frog persona represents Bristol Pay's commitment to helping businesses achieve growth through solutions characterized by speed, adaptability, intelligence, and ease of use.

Bristol Pay was co-founded in 2012 by Robert Fifield and Steven Shollenberger, tech innovators with a goal to provide smaller businesses with affordable access to the same level of advanced payment-focused financial technology (FinTech) that benefits larger companies. Fifield and his team developed Payably, a suite of digital tools that became a breakthrough solution for smaller businesses by enabling them to significantly expedite payment processing, streamline financial operations, and offer an enhanced customer experience - empowering them with robust technology at fair and affordable pricing.

Finn's primary role is to support Bristol Pay's efforts to help businesses harness the power of FinTech Payment Technology to drive growth, efficiency, and profitability. "Finn is not your average brand ambassador; he's a champion for smaller businesses that want help in accessing and utilizing technology in the payments space," explains Fifield, now CEO of Bristol Pay.

Finn will reveal the benefits of Bristol Pay's solutions via educational tips, news bites, and engaging social media posts. A key part of Finn's value to Bristol Pay's clients is helping them maximize the Payably ecosystem of tools, including Payment Gateway, POS Terminal, and PAY NOW Online Payments. Finn will also be at the forefront of launching new Bristol Pay products, such as the Payably Pond Insights Solution that is scheduled for release in Spring 2024. The Pond will provide an all-in-one integrated solution for small and mid-sized businesses who struggle to compete with large retailers due to a lack of resources.

"With Finn showing our valued members how to adapt to Bristol Pay's products and solutions, we're confident that we can further empower smaller businesses to unlock their full potential and achieve long-term success," explains CFO Steven Shollenberger.

About Bristol Pay

Bristol Pay is an innovator in the payments and technology space, dedicated to helping businesses evolve by introducing tech-powered operations and financially driven solutions. Bristol Pay's core solution is Payably, designed to help clients achieve breakthrough results with tools that expedite payment processing, streamline operations, and offer a unique customer experience. For more information about Bristol Pay, visit https://bristolpay.com.

