Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Badlands Resources Inc. (TSXV: BLDS) (FSE: B7Q) ("Badlands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC Event and Booth Details

Event: PDAC 2024

PDAC 2024 Date: March 3 - 6, 2024

March 3 - 6, 2024 Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada

Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada Booth Number: 3142

3142 Booth Hours

Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Company Website: www.badlandsresources.com

About Badlands

Badlands, through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources Inc. is a gold focused exploration company in the Black Hills, South Dakota. The company has strategically consolidated 7,858 acres, 20 km along trend from the Homestake Mine that produced 42 million ounces of gold. The Bella Project has over 90% of exposed Banded Iron Formation not covered by sampling and is determined to explore the near surface potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

BADLANDS RESOURCES INC.

R. Dale Ginn, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

R. Dale Ginn

604-678-5308 | dale@rsdcapital.com

Or visit our website: www.badlandsresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199949

SOURCE: Badlands Resources Inc.