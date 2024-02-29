Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Badlands Resources Inc. (TSXV: BLDS) (FSE: B7Q) ("Badlands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada.
PDAC Event and Booth Details
- Event: PDAC 2024
- Date: March 3 - 6, 2024
- Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
- Booth Number: 3142
- Booth Hours
Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Company Website: www.badlandsresources.com
About Badlands
Badlands, through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources Inc. is a gold focused exploration company in the Black Hills, South Dakota. The company has strategically consolidated 7,858 acres, 20 km along trend from the Homestake Mine that produced 42 million ounces of gold. The Bella Project has over 90% of exposed Banded Iron Formation not covered by sampling and is determined to explore the near surface potential.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
BADLANDS RESOURCES INC.
R. Dale Ginn, President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
R. Dale Ginn
604-678-5308 | dale@rsdcapital.com
Or visit our website: www.badlandsresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199949
SOURCE: Badlands Resources Inc.