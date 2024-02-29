SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on January 26, 2024.

" In Q3, our focused execution and continued operational discipline delivered solid revenue growth and again yielded company all-time highs across key profitability metrics," said George Kurian, chief executive officer. " Our modern approach to unified data storage, spanning all-flash and cloud environments, is clearly resonating with customers. I am confident in our ability to capitalize on this momentum, as we address new market opportunities, extend our leadership position in existing markets, and deliver increasing value for all our stakeholders."

Third quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results

Net revenues: $1.61 billion, compared to $1.53 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; a year-over-year increase of 5%. Hybrid Cloud segment revenue: $1.46 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Public Cloud segment revenue: $151 million, compared to $150 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

$1.61 billion, compared to $1.53 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; a year-over-year increase of 5%. Billings 2 : $1.69 billion, compared to $1.57 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; a year-over-year increase of 7%.

$1.69 billion, compared to $1.57 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; a year-over-year increase of 7%. NetApp Public Cloud annualized revenue run rate (ARR) 4 : $608 million, compared to $605 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; relatively flat year-over-year.

$608 million, compared to $605 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; relatively flat year-over-year. All-flash array ARR: $3.4 billion, compared to $2.8 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; a year-over-year increase of 21%.

$3.4 billion, compared to $2.8 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; a year-over-year increase of 21%. Net income: GAAP net income of $313 million, compared to $65 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; non-GAAP net income 2 of $410 million, compared to $301 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net income of $313 million, compared to $65 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; non-GAAP net income of $410 million, compared to $301 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Earnings per share: GAAP net income per share of $1.48, compared to $0.30 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; non-GAAP net income per share of $1.94, compared to $1.37 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net income per share of $1.48, compared to $0.30 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023; non-GAAP net income per share of $1.94, compared to $1.37 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Cash, cash equivalents and investments: $2.92 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

$2.92 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Cash provided by operations: $484 million, compared to $377 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

$484 million, compared to $377 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Share repurchase and dividends: Returned $203 million to stockholders through share repurchases and cash dividends.

Fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial outlook

The Company provided the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024:

Net revenues are expected to be in the range of: $1.585 billion - $1.735 billion GAAP Non-GAAP Earnings per share is expected to be in the range of: $1.25 - $1.35 $1.73 - $1.83

Full fiscal year 2024 financial outlook

The Company provided an update to their financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2024:

Net revenues are expected to be in the range of: $6.185 billion - $6.335 billion GAAP Non-GAAP Consolidated gross margins are expected to be in the range of: 70 - 71% 71 - 72% Operating margins are expected to be: ~19% ~27% Earnings per share is expected to be in the range of: $4.52 - $4.62 $6.40 - $6.50

Dividend

The next cash dividend of $0.50 per share is to be paid on April 24, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2024.

Third quarter of fiscal year 2024 business highlights

Leading product innovation

At AWS re:Invent 2023, AWS announced scale-out file systems of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP through its collaboration with NetApp, which offers up to nine times higher storage performance compared to existing file systems.

through its collaboration with NetApp, which offers compared to existing file systems. NetApp introduced new features to NetApp Astra Control and Astra Trident , including support for on-premises Kubernetes and OpenShift clusters, ransomware protection through object storage retention policies, and Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS support .

and , including support for on-premises ransomware protection through object storage retention policies, and . NetApp launched a new container rightsizing feature in the NetApp Cloud Insights observability platform, which helps manage containerized workloads by optimizing resource usage and reducing costs .

in the observability platform, which helps manage containerized workloads by . Spot by NetApp added Cost Intelligence and Billing Engine to its portfolio of FinOps offerings to enable customers to better see and manage cloud costs.

to its portfolio of FinOps offerings to enable customers to Spot by NetApp announced support for Spark Connect in Spot Ocean for Apache Spark.

Customer and partner momentum

NetApp announced the renewal of its collaboration with Microsoft with cloud storage solutions Azure NetApp Files , Cloud Volumes ONTAP , and CloudOps solutions from Spot by NetApp.

with cloud storage solutions , , and NetApp announced NetApp StorageGRID for VMware Sovereign Cloud , which enables customers to more cost-effectively store, secure, protect, and preserve unstructured data while meeting global data privacy and residency regulations.

, which enables customers to more while meeting global data privacy and residency regulations. NetApp announced a new bundled virtualization solution for small and medium businesses that uses VMware vSphere 8 virtualization software, Fujitsu PRIMERGY Servers, and NetApp all-flash storage systems with NetApp ONTAP integration to vSphere .

for small and medium businesses that uses virtualization software, and with . Bharti Airtel Limited, a leading telecom service provider in India, selected NetApp Astra for Kubernetes Storage and Data Management on Red Hat OpenShift as the platform for its containerized workloads.

Corporate news and events

NetApp appointed Anders Gustafsson to the Board of Directors .

to the . NetApp celebrated the eighth iteration of the NetApp Innovation Awards: Empowering Businesses Through Data, which spotlights trailblazers who have leveraged data to drive transformations and create ground-breaking solutions.

Executive leadership announcements

NetApp appointed Riccardo Di Blasio as Senior Vice President of North America Sales .

as . NetApp appointed Ashish Dhawan as Senior Vice President of Global Cloud Sales.

Awards and recognition

NetApp was ranked on Newsweek's 2024 America's Most Responsible Companies list ranking #146 out of 600 companies overall and #17 out of 54 companies in the Software & Telecommunications sector.

list ranking #146 out of 600 companies overall and #17 out of 54 companies in the Software & Telecommunications sector. NetApp was named " 2024 Company of the Year in Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Management Industry" by Frost & Sullivan.

by Frost & Sullivan. Google Cloud NetApp Volumes won CRN's 2023 Product of the Year Award in the Storage-Defined category.

in the Storage-Defined category. NetApp won first place in the SPECstorage Solutions 2020_SWBUILD benchmark .

in the . NetApp was included in CEOWORLD Magazine's Most Influential and Innovative Companies in 2024 .

. NetApp was listed as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024 by Newsweek.

by Newsweek. NetApp placed among CRN's 20 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies of the 2024 Cloud 100.

of the 2024 Cloud 100. NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP was named Editors ' Choice for Best Big Data Product: Cloud Data Storage in Datanami's 2023 Readers' & Editors' Choice Awards.

was named in Datanami's 2023 Readers' & Editors' Choice Awards. Spot by NetApp was listed as a Top Cloud Cost Management Tool by Spiceworks.

was listed as a by Spiceworks. NetApp was named a leader and outperformer in GigaOm's latest Primary Storage for Large Enterprises report.

NetApp was named a leader of scale-out file storage systems by GigaOm.

Footnotes

1All-flash array annualized net revenue run rate is determined by products and services revenue for the current quarter, multiplied by 4.

2Refer to NetApp usage of non-GAAP Financial Information section below for explanations of consolidated non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, and billings.

3GAAP net income per share and non-GAAP net income per share are calculated using the diluted number of shares.

4Public Cloud annualized revenue run rate (ARR) is calculated as the annualized value of all Public Cloud customer commitments with the assumption that any commitment expiring during the next 12 months will be renewed with its existing terms.

NetApp usage of non-GAAP financial information

To supplement NetApp's condensed consolidated financial statement information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), NetApp provides investors with certain non-GAAP measures, including, but not limited to, historical non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP operating results, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP effective tax rate, free cash flow, billings, and historical and projected non-GAAP earnings per diluted share. NetApp also presents the hardware and software components of our GAAP product revenues. Because our revenue recognition policy under GAAP defines a configured storage system, inclusive of the operating system software essential to its functionality, as a single performance obligation, hardware and software components of our product revenues are considered non-GAAP measures. The hardware and software components of our product revenues are derived from an estimated fair value allocation of the transaction price of our contracts with customers, down to the level of the product hardware and software components. This allocation is primarily based on the contractual prices at which NetApp has historically billed customers for such respective components.

NetApp believes that the presentation of its non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. NetApp's management uses non-GAAP measures in making operating decisions because it believes that the measurements provide meaningful supplemental information regarding NetApp's ongoing operational performance.

NetApp believes that the presentation of non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share data, provides investors with supplemental metrics that assist in understanding current results and future prospects, earnings and profitability that are complementary to GAAP metrics. Each of these Non-GAAP metrics is defined as the applicable GAAP metric adjusted to exclude the items defined in A through I below, as applicable, while our Non-GAAP effective tax rate and Non-GAAP net income also reflect a non-GAAP tax provision, as described in item J below, instead of our GAAP tax provision. Non-GAAP net income per share is computed as Non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted number of shares for the applicable period.

NetApp believes that the presentation of free cash flow, which it defines as the net cash provided by operating activities less cash used to acquire property and equipment, to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors because it reflects cash that can be used to, among other things, invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions, repurchase common stock, and pay dividends on its common stock. As free cash flow is not a measure of liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, free cash flow should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the analysis provided in the statement of cash flows.

NetApp believes that the presentation of the software and hardware components of our product revenues is meaningful to investors and management as it illustrates the significance of the Company's software and provides improved visibility into the value created by our software innovation and R&D investment.

NetApp approximates billings by adding net revenues as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the period to the change in total deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the same period. Billings is a performance measure that NetApp believes provides useful information to management and investors because it approximates the amounts under purchase orders received by us during a given period that have been billed.

Non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in financial and operational decision making.

NetApp excludes the following items from its non-GAAP measures when applicable:

A. Amortization of intangible assets. NetApp records amortization of intangible assets that were acquired in connection with its business combinations. The amortization of intangible assets varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. Management finds it useful to exclude these charges to assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses to assist in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and in measuring operational performance.

B. Stock-based compensation expenses. NetApp excludes stock-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because the amount can fluctuate based on variables unrelated to the performance of the underlying business. While management views stock-based compensation as a key element of our employee retention and long-term incentives, we do not view it as an expense to be used in evaluating operational performance in any given period.

C. Litigation settlements. NetApp may periodically incur charges or benefits related to litigation settlements. NetApp excludes these charges and benefits, when significant, because it does not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

D. Acquisition-related expenses. NetApp excludes acquisition-related expenses, including (a) due diligence, legal and other one-time integration charges and (b) write down of assets acquired that NetApp does not intend to use in its ongoing business, from its non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are not related to our ongoing business or cost base and, therefore, are less useful for future planning and forecasting.

E. Restructuring charges. These charges consist of restructuring charges that are incurred based on the particular facts and circumstances of restructuring decisions, including employment and contractual settlement terms, and other related charges, and can vary in size and frequency. We therefore exclude them in our assessment of operational performance.

F. Asset impairments. These are non-cash charges to write down assets when there is an indication that the asset has become impaired. Management finds it useful to exclude these non-cash charges due to the unpredictability of these events in its assessment of operational performance.

G. Gains/losses on the sale or derecognition of assets. These are gains/losses from the sale of our properties and other transactions in which we transfer control of assets to a third party. Management believes that these transactions do not reflect the results of our underlying, ongoing business and, therefore, are less useful for future planning and forecasting.

H. Gains/losses on the sale of investments in equity securities. These are gains/losses from the sale of our investment in certain equity securities. Typically, such investments are sold as a result of a change in control of the underlying businesses. Management believes that these transactions do not reflect the results of our underlying, ongoing business and, therefore, are less useful for future planning and forecasting.

I. Debt extinguishment costs. NetApp excludes certain non-recurring expenses incurred as a result of the early extinguishment of debt. Management believes such non-recurring costs do not reflect the results of its underlying, ongoing business and, therefore, are less useful for future planning and forecasting.

J. Income tax adjustments. NetApp's non-GAAP tax provision is based upon a projected annual non-GAAP effective tax rate for the first three quarters of the fiscal year and an actual non-GAAP tax provision for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. The non-GAAP tax provision also excludes, when applicable, (a) tax charges or benefits in the current period that relate to one or more prior fiscal periods that are a result of events such as changes in tax legislation, authoritative guidance, income tax audit settlements, statute lapses and/or court decisions, (b) tax charges or benefits that are attributable to unusual or non-recurring book and/or tax accounting method changes, (c) tax charges that are a result of a non-routine foreign cash repatriation, (d) tax charges or benefits that are a result of infrequent restructuring of the Company's tax structure, (e) tax charges or benefits that are a result of a change in valuation allowance, and (f) tax charges or benefits resulting from the integration of intellectual property from acquisitions. Management believes that the use of non-GAAP tax provisions provides a more meaningful measure of the Company's operational performance.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. NetApp believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. NetApp management compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and projected results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. A detailed reconciliation of our non-GAAP to GAAP results can be found herein.

Constant currency

In periods in which the impacts of foreign currency exchange rate changes are significant, NetApp presents certain constant currency growth rates or quantifies the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes on year-over-year fluctuations, including for net revenues, billings, and earnings. This constant currency information assumes the same foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect for the comparable prior-year period were used in translation of the current period results.

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, then harnesses observability and AI, to enable the best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility and our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber-resilience, governance, and applications agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities with NetApp.

Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) January 26,

2024 April 28,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 2,917 $ 3,070 Accounts receivable 787 987 Inventories 131 167 Other current assets 492 456 Total current assets 4,327 4,680 Property and equipment, net 607 650 Goodwill and purchased intangible assets, net 2,897 2,940 Other non-current assets 1,538 1,548 Total assets $ 9,369 $ 9,818 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 396 $ 392 Accrued expenses 876 857 Current portion of long-term debt 400 - Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue 2,093 2,218 Total current liabilities 3,765 3,467 Long-term debt 1,991 2,389 Other long-term liabilities 585 708 Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue 2,034 2,095 Total liabilities 8,375 8,659 Stockholders' equity 994 1,159 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,369 $ 9,818

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 26,

2024 January 27,

2023 January 26,

2024 January 27,

2023 Net revenues: Product $ 747 $ 682 $ 2,043 $ 2,305 Services 859 844 2,557 2,476 Net revenues 1,606 1,526 4,600 4,781 Cost of revenues: Cost of product 282 367 823 1,182 Cost of services 173 158 520 465 Total cost of revenues 455 525 1,343 1,647 Gross profit 1,151 1,001 3,257 3,134 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 439 450 1,368 1,387 Research and development 249 230 758 713 General and administrative 81 59 230 198 Restructuring charges 13 87 44 109 Acquisition-related expense 3 3 9 18 Total operating expenses 785 829 2,409 2,425 Income from operations 366 172 848 709 Other income, net 16 5 35 43 Income before income taxes 382 177 883 752 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 69 112 188 (277 ) Net income $ 313 $ 65 $ 695 $ 1,029 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.52 $ 0.30 $ 3.33 $ 4.72 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 0.30 $ 3.26 $ 4.66 Shares used in net income per share calculations: Basic 206 216 209 218 Diluted 211 219 213 221

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 26,

2024 January 27,

2023 January 26,

2024 January 27,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 313 $ 65 $ 695 $ 1,029 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 63 65 191 182 Non-cash operating lease cost 11 13 34 40 Stock-based compensation 89 93 269 238 Deferred income taxes 11 (7 ) (2 ) (577 ) Other items, net 31 58 4 (69 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable 10 112 195 425 Inventories (9 ) 69 37 29 Accounts payable (11 ) (145 ) 3 (173 ) Accrued expenses (64 ) (9 ) (16 ) (117 ) Deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue 81 46 (160 ) (47 ) Long-term taxes payable 3 2 (107 ) (82 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (44 ) 15 (71 ) (6 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 484 377 1,072 872 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments, net (401 ) (132 ) (329 ) (474 ) Purchases of property and equipment (36 ) (58 ) (109 ) (200 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired - - - (491 ) Other investing activities, net - 1 - 60 Net cash used in investing activities (437 ) (189 ) (438 ) (1,105 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock award plans 48 54 100 108 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock awards (23 ) (11 ) (108 ) (74 ) Repurchase of common stock (100 ) (200 ) (800 ) (700 ) Repayments and extinguishment of debt - - - (250 ) Dividends paid (103 ) (108 ) (312 ) (326 ) Other financing activities, net - - - (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (178 ) (265 ) (1,120 ) (1,244 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16 47 (10 ) 4 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (115 ) (30 ) (496 ) (1,473 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 1,941 2,676 2,322 4,119 End of period $ 1,826 $ 2,646 $ 1,826 $ 2,646

NETAPP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In millions except net income per share, percentages, DSO, DPO and Inventory Turns) (Unaudited) Revenues by Segment Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Product $ 747 $ 706 $ 682 Support 631 623 616 Professional and Other Services 77 79 78 Hybrid Cloud Segment Net Revenues 1,455 1,408 1,376 Public Cloud Segment Net Revenues 151 154 150 Net Revenues $ 1,606 $ 1,562 $ 1,526 Gross Profit by Segment Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Product $ 467 $ 431 $ 317 Support 582 573 572 Professional and Other Services 19 19 28 Hybrid Cloud Segment Gross Profit 1,068 1,023 917 Public Cloud Segment Gross Profit 99 102 103 Total Segments Gross Profit 1,167 1,125 1,020 Amortization of Intangible Assets (9 ) (8 ) (11 ) Stock-based Compensation (7 ) (7 ) (8 ) Unallocated Cost of Revenues (16 ) (15 ) (19 ) Gross Profit $ 1,151 $ 1,110 $ 1,001 Gross Margin by Segment Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Product 62.5 % 61.0 % 46.5 % Support 92.2 % 92.0 % 92.9 % Professional and Other Services 24.7 % 24.1 % 35.9 % Hybrid Cloud Segment Gross Margin 73.4 % 72.7 % 66.6 % Public Cloud Segment Gross Margin 65.6 % 66.2 % 68.7 % Product Revenues Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Total $ 747 $ 706 $ 682 Software* $ 412 $ 398 $ 390 Hardware* $ 335 $ 308 $ 292 Software and recurring support and public cloud revenue Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Product - Software $ 412 $ 398 $ 390 Support 631 623 616 Public Cloud 151 154 150 Software and recurring support and public cloud revenue* $ 1,194 $ 1,175 $ 1,156 Software and recurring support and public cloud revenue as a percentage of net revenues 74 % 75 % 76 % * Our revenue recognition policy under GAAP defines a configured storage system, inclusive of the operating system software essential to its functionality, as a single performance obligation. We have provided a breakdown of our GAAP product revenues into the software and hardware components, which are considered non-GAAP measures, to display the significance of software included in total product revenues. Software and recurring support and public cloud revenue is a non-GAAP measure because it includes the software component of our product revenues, but not the hardware component. Geographic Mix** % of Q3 FY'24 % of Q2 FY'24 % of Q3 FY'23 Revenue Revenue Revenue Americas 50 % 50 % 52 % Americas Commercial 41 % 37 % 42 % U.S. Public Sector 9 % 13 % 10 % EMEA 35 % 34 % 33 % Asia Pacific 15 % 16 % 15 % ** Effective in Q1 FY'24, management began evaluating revenues by geographic region based on the location to which products and services are delivered, rather than based on the location from which the customer relationship is managed. Prior year percentages have been conformed to the current year presentation. Pathways Mix % of Q3 FY'24 % of Q2 FY'24 % of Q3 FY'23 Revenue Revenue Revenue Direct 26 % 23 % 22 % Indirect 74 % 77 % 78 % Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Income before Income Taxes & Effective Tax Rate Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 485 $ 419 $ 372 % of Net Revenues 30.2 % 26.8 % 24.4 % Non-GAAP Income before Income Taxes $ 501 $ 425 $ 377 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 18.2 % 21.4 % 20.2 % Non-GAAP Net Income Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 410 $ 334 $ 301 Non-GAAP Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted 211 211 219 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted $ 1.94 $ 1.58 $ 1.37 Select Balance Sheet Items Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Deferred Revenue and Financed Unearned Services Revenue $ 4,127 $ 4,002 $ 4,216 DSO (days) 45 46 49 DPO (days) 79 83 75 Inventory Turns 14 15 12 Days sales outstanding (DSO) is defined as accounts receivable divided by net revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter. Days payables outstanding (DPO) is defined as accounts payable divided by cost of revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter. Inventory turns is defined as annualized cost of revenues divided by net inventories. Select Cash Flow Statement Items Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 484 $ 135 $ 377 Purchases of Property and Equipment $ 36 $ 38 $ 58 Free Cash Flow $ 448 $ 97 $ 319 Free Cash Flow as % of Net Revenues 27.9 % 6.2 % 20.9 % Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except net income per share amounts) Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 NET INCOME $ 313 $ 233 $ 65 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 14 14 17 Stock-based compensation 89 93 93 Restructuring charges 13 5 87 Acquisition-related expense 3 3 3 Litigation settlements - (5 ) - Income tax effects (22 ) (9 ) (33 ) Resolution of income tax matters - - 69 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 410 $ 334 $ 301 COST OF REVENUES $ 455 $ 452 $ 525 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (9 ) (8 ) (11 ) Stock-based compensation (7 ) (7 ) (8 ) NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUES $ 439 $ 437 $ 506 COST OF PRODUCT REVENUES $ 282 $ 276 $ 367 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) NON-GAAP COST OF PRODUCT REVENUES $ 280 $ 275 $ 365 COST OF SERVICES REVENUES $ 173 $ 176 $ 158 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (9 ) (8 ) (11 ) Stock-based compensation (5 ) (6 ) (6 ) NON-GAAP COST OF SERVICES REVENUES $ 159 $ 162 $ 141 GROSS PROFIT $ 1,151 $ 1,110 $ 1,001 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 9 8 11 Stock-based compensation 7 7 8 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 1,167 $ 1,125 $ 1,020

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except net income per share amounts) Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES $ 439 $ 461 $ 450 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (5 ) (6 ) (6 ) Stock-based compensation (36 ) (37 ) (40 ) NON-GAAP SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES $ 398 $ 418 $ 404 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES $ 249 $ 262 $ 230 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (32 ) (35 ) (32 ) NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES $ 217 $ 227 $ 198 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES $ 81 $ 75 $ 59 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (14 ) (14 ) (13 ) NON-GAAP GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES $ 67 $ 61 $ 46 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $ 13 $ 5 $ 87 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (13 ) (5 ) (87 ) NON-GAAP RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $ - $ - $ - ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSE $ 3 $ 3 $ 3 Adjustments: Acquisition-related expense (3 ) (3 ) (3 ) NON-GAAP ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSE $ - $ - $ - OPERATING EXPENSES $ 785 $ 806 $ 829 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (5 ) (6 ) (6 ) Stock-based compensation (82 ) (86 ) (85 ) Restructuring charges (13 ) (5 ) (87 ) Acquisition-related expense (3 ) (3 ) (3 ) NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES $ 682 $ 706 $ 648

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except net income per share amounts) Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 366 $ 304 $ 172 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 14 14 17 Stock-based compensation 89 93 93 Restructuring charges 13 5 87 Acquisition-related expense 3 3 3 NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 485 $ 419 $ 372 OTHER INCOME, NET $ 16 $ 11 $ 5 Adjustments: Litigation settlements - (5 ) - NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET $ 16 $ 6 $ 5 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 382 $ 315 $ 177 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 14 14 17 Stock-based compensation 89 93 93 Restructuring charges 13 5 87 Acquisition-related expense 3 3 3 Litigation settlements - (5 ) - NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 501 $ 425 $ 377 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES $ 69 $ 82 $ 112 Adjustments: Income tax effects 22 9 33 Resolution of income tax matters - - (69 ) NON-GAAP PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES $ 91 $ 91 $ 76 NET INCOME PER SHARE $ 1.48 $ 1.10 $ 0.30 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.07 0.07 0.08 Stock-based compensation 0.42 0.44 0.42 Restructuring charges 0.06 0.02 0.40 Acquisition-related expense 0.01 0.01 0.01 Litigation settlements - (0.02 ) - Income tax effects (0.10 ) (0.04 ) (0.15 ) Resolution of income tax matters - - 0.32 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $ 1.94 $ 1.58 $ 1.37

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Gross margin-GAAP 71.7 % 71.1 % 65.6 % Cost of revenues adjustments 1.0 % 1.0 % 1.2 % Gross margin-Non-GAAP 72.7 % 72.0 % 66.8 % GAAP cost of revenues $ 455 $ 452 $ 525 Cost of revenues adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (9 ) (8 ) (11 ) Stock-based compensation (7 ) (7 ) (8 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 439 $ 437 $ 506 Net revenues $ 1,606 $ 1,562 $ 1,526

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PRODUCT GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Product gross margin-GAAP 62.2 % 60.9 % 46.2 % Cost of product revenues adjustments 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.3 % Product gross margin-Non-GAAP 62.5 % 61.0 % 46.5 % GAAP cost of product revenues $ 282 $ 276 $ 367 Cost of product revenues adjustments: Stock-based compensation (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) Non-GAAP cost of product revenues $ 280 $ 275 $ 365 Product revenues $ 747 $ 706 $ 682

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP SERVICES GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Services gross margin-GAAP 79.9 % 79.4 % 81.3 % Cost of services revenues adjustments 1.6 % 1.6 % 2.0 % Services gross margin-Non-GAAP 81.5 % 81.1 % 83.3 % GAAP cost of services revenues $ 173 $ 176 $ 158 Cost of services revenues adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (9 ) (8 ) (11 ) Stock-based compensation (5 ) (6 ) (6 ) Non-GAAP cost of services revenues $ 159 $ 162 $ 141 Services revenues $ 859 $ 856 $ 844

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP OPERATING MARGIN ($ in millions) Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Operating margin-GAAP 22.8 % 19.5 % 11.3 % Adjustments: 7.4 % 7.4 % 13.1 % Operating margin-Non-GAAP 30.2 % 26.8 % 24.4 % GAAP income from operations $ 366 $ 304 $ 172 Income from operations adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 14 14 17 Stock-based compensation 89 93 93 Restructuring charges 13 5 87 Acquisition-related expense 3 3 3 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 485 $ 419 $ 372 Net revenues $ 1,606 $ 1,562 $ 1,526 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 GAAP effective tax rate 18.1 % 26.0 % 63.3 % Adjustments: Income tax effects 0.1 % (4.6 )% (4.1 )% Resolution of income tax matters - % - % (39.0 )% Non-GAAP effective tax rate 18.2 % 21.4 % 20.2 %

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) (In millions) Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 484 $ 135 $ 377 Purchases of property and equipment (36 ) (38 ) (58 ) Free cash flow $ 448 $ 97 $ 319 RECONCILIATION OF NET REVENUES TO BILLINGS (NON-GAAP) (In millions) Q3'FY24 Q2'FY24 Q3'FY23 Net revenues $ 1,606 $ 1,562 $ 1,526 Change in deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue* 81 (108 ) 46 Billings $ 1,687 $ 1,454 $ 1,572 * As reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE TO GAAP EXPRESSED AS EARNINGS PER SHARE FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2024 Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share $1.73-$1.83 Adjustments of Specific Items to Net Income Per Share for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024: Amortization of intangible assets ($0.07) Stock-based compensation expense ($0.44) Income tax effects $0.03 Total Adjustments ($0.48) GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share $1.25-$1.35 Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE TO GAAP Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2024 Gross Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance 71% - 72% Adjustment: Cost of revenues adjustments (1)% Gross Margin - GAAP Guidance 70% - 71% Fiscal 2024 Operating Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance ~27% Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1)% Stock-based compensation expense (6)% Restructuring charges (1)% Operating Margin - GAAP Guidance ~19% Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE TO GAAP EXPRESSED AS EARNINGS PER SHARE Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share $6.40-$6.50 Adjustments of Specific Items to Net Income Per Share for Fiscal 2024: Amortization of intangible assets ($0.27) Stock-based compensation expense ($1.70) Restructuring charges ($0.21) Acquisition-related expenses ($0.04) Litigation settlements $0.02 Income tax effects $0.32 Total Adjustments ($1.88) GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share $4.52-$4.62 Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

