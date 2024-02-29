MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Overview

All comparisons are to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Bookings of $26.0 million compared to $24.7 million

Total revenue of $85.9 million compared to $83.2 million

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) revenue of $51.0 million compared to $45.7 million RCM revenue represented 60.7% of CPSI's total recurring revenue and 59.3% of CPSI's total revenue

GAAP loss per diluted share of $(2.92) and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.36

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million compared to $13.2 million

Full Year 2023 Financial Overview

All comparisons are to the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Bookings of $85.1 million compared to $89.4 million

Total revenue of $339.4 million compared to $326.6 million

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) revenue of $193.9 million compared to $179.9 million RCM revenue represented 58.9% of CPSI's total recurring revenue and 57.1% of CPSI's total revenue

GAAP loss per diluted share of $(3.15) and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.79

Adjusted EBITDA of $47.6 million compared to $55.9 million

"Despite the challenges we faced in 2023, we were able to finish out the year with a strong fourth quarter in terms of revenue performance, and we kicked off 2024 with the exciting news announcing our imminent rebrand to TruBridge," said Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of CPSI. "Unifying our identity under this brand reflects our transformation as an organization that is leveraging its strengths and expertise to deliver a more cohesive and comprehensive suite of solutions to our customers.

"We believe that the investments we made to enhance our business over the past few quarters will provide us with a strong foundation from which to grow. We see a significant opportunity ahead to improve the financial health of our community hospital partners, and we are confident that our recent acquisition of Viewgol has only strengthened our position in the market. We look forward to seizing this opportunity and making further progress throughout 2024."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Outlook1

For the first quarter 2024, the Company is providing an initial outlook of:

Revenue in the range of $82 million to $84 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million to $9.5 million

2024 Financial Outlook1

For the full year 2024, the Company is providing an initial outlook of:

Revenue in the range of $340 million to $350 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $45 million to $50 million

Conference Call Information

CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results today, Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Central time/4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

1 Excluding revenues, the Company does not provide guidance on a GAAP basis as certain items that impact Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income such as severance and other nonrecurring charges, which may be significant, are outside the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please see the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for detailed information on calculating non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of other non-GAAP financial measures, see the non-GAAP financial reconciliation tables in this release.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In '000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues RCM $ 50,956 $ 45,670 $ 193,929 $ 179,870 EHR 33,412 35,968 138,063 139,823 Patient engagement 1,500 1,586 7,443 6,955 Total revenues 85,868 83,224 339,435 326,648 Expenses Costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation) RCM 28,731 25,956 110,192 97,024 EHR 14,153 17,497 62,048 65,661 Patient engagement 810 1,061 3,628 3,856 Total costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation) 43,694 44,514 175,868 166,541 Product development 10,347 9,001 37,246 31,898 Sales and marketing 6,143 4,553 28,049 27,131 General and administrative 21,682 14,650 76,153 54,965 Amortization 6,974 5,687 24,522 20,887 Depreciation 554 553 1,946 2,443 Impairment of goodwill 35,913 - 35,913 - Impairment of trademark intangibles 2,342 - 2,342 - Total expenses 127,649 78,958 382,039 303,865 Operating income (loss) (41,781 ) 4,266 (42,604 ) 22,783 Other income (expense): Other income 176 264 745 1,178 Gain (loss) on contingent consideration - (427 ) - 565 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (125 ) Interest expense (4,116 ) (2,276 ) (12,521 ) (6,320 ) Total other income (expense) (3,940 ) (2,439 ) (11,776 ) (4,702 ) Income (loss) before taxes (45,721 ) 1,827 (54,380 ) 18,081 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,247 ) (690 ) (8,591 ) 2,214 Net income (loss) (1) $ (42,474 ) $ 2,517 $ (45,789 ) $ 15,867 Net income (loss) per common share-basic $ (2.92 ) $ 0.17 $ (3.15 ) $ 1.08 Net income (loss) per common share-diluted $ (2.92 ) $ 0.17 $ (3.15 ) $ 1.08 Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations: Basic 14,205 14,210 14,187 14,356 Diluted 14,205 14,210 14,187 14,356 (1) In connection with the Company's disposition of AHT in January 2024 and other factors, management is finalizing certain line items in the financial statements included herein, primarily related to the amount of goodwill impairment. Any change to the amount of goodwill impairment set forth in this earnings release (and the corresponding impact on related line items) is not expected to be material. The final amount of goodwill impairment and the amounts of impacted line items for fiscal year 2023 will be reflected in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any change to the amounts for the fourth quarter of 2023 will be provided on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In '000s, except per share data) December 31, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,848 $ 6,951 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,631 and $2,854, respectively 59,723 51,311 Financing receivables, current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $319 and $223, respectively) 3,997 4,474 Inventories 475 784 Prepaid income taxes 1,628 701 Prepaid expenses and other 15,807 10,338 Assets of held for sale disposal group 25,754 - Total current assets 111,232 74,559 Property & equipment, net 8,974 9,884 Software development costs, net 39,139 27,257 Operating lease assets 5,192 7,567 Financing receivables, net of current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $97 and $326, respectively) 1,226 3,312 Other assets, net of current portion 7,314 8,131 Intangible assets, net 89,213 102,000 Goodwill 171,909 198,253 Total assets $ 434,199 $ 430,963 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,133 $ 7,035 Current portion of long-term debt 3,141 3,141 Deferred revenue 8,677 11,590 Accrued vacation 5,410 6,214 Liabilities of held for sale disposal group 754 - Other accrued liabilities 19,892 16,475 Total current liabilities 48,007 44,455 Long-term debt, net of current portion 195,270 136,388 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,074 5,651 Deferred tax liabilities 1,230 12,758 Total liabilities 247,581 199,252 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 15,121 and 14,913 shares issued, respectively 15 15 Treasury stock, 572 and 483 shares, respectively (17,075 ) (14,500 ) Additional paid-in capital 195,546 192,275 Retained earnings 8,132 53,921 Total stockholders' equity 186,618 231,711 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 434,199 $ 430,963

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In '000s) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (45,789 ) $ 15,867 Adjustments to net income: Provision for credit losses 1,920 992 Deferred taxes (11,305 ) (6,688 ) Stock-based compensation 3,271 5,173 Depreciation 1,946 2,443 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 125 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 16,426 17,403 Amortization of software development costs 8,096 3,484 Amortization of deferred finance costs 359 332 Impairment of goodwill 35,913 - Impairment of trademark intangibles 2,342 - Gain on contingent consideration - (565 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 1,602 - Loss on disposal of PP&E 117 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,319 ) (12,428 ) Financing receivables 2,659 6,144 Inventories 309 71 Prepaid expenses and other (4,554 ) (2,930 ) Accounts payable 3,075 (1,429 ) Deferred revenue (2,913 ) 61 Operating lease liabilities (2,063 ) - Other liabilities 1,894 422 Prepaid income taxes (927 ) 3,898 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,059 32,375 Investing activities: Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (36,705 ) (43,364 ) Investment in software development (23,059 ) (19,097 ) Purchases of property and equipment (346 ) (270 ) Net cash used in investing activities (60,110 ) (62,731 ) Financing activities: Treasury stock purchases (2,575 ) (11,924 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 575 Payments of long-term debt principal (3,500 ) (3,563 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 67,023 48,000 Payments of revolving line of credit (5,000 ) (5,300 ) Payments of contingent consideration - (1,935 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 23 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 55,948 25,876 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,103 ) (4,480 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,951 11,431 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,848 $ 6,951

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Consolidated Bookings (In '000s) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, In '000s 2023 2022 2023 2022 RCM(1) $ 14,158 $ 13,373 $ 48,986 $ 48,065 EHR(2) 10,888 10,678 33,143 38,152 Patient engagement(1) 969 620 2,973 3,188 Total $ 26,015 $ 24,671 $ 85,102 $ 89,405 (1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts). (2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support) for perpetual license system sales and total contract price for SaaS sales.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Bookings Composition (In '000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 RCM Net new(1) $ 7,130 $ 5,173 $ 18,237 $ 14,830 Cross-sell(1) 6,310 8,090 26,426 29,956 TruCode 718 110 4,323 3,273 EHR Non-subscription sales(2) 3,725 4,181 14,544 16,870 Subscription revenue(3) 5,596 5,191 13,737 16,698 Other 1,567 1,306 4,862 4,584 Patient engagement 969 620 2,973 3,194 Total $ 26,015 $ 24,671 $ 85,102 $ 89,405 (1) "Net new" represents bookings from outside the Company's core EHR client base, and "Cross-sell" represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, such bookings are generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution. (2) Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (3) Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA - by Segment (In '000s) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, In '000s 2023 2022 2023 2022 RCM $ 6,596 $ 8,824 $ 24,800 $ 35,219 EHR 5,506 4,886 22,900 22,507 Patient engagement (118 ) (482 ) (124 ) (1,827 ) Total $ 11,984 $ 13,228 $ 47,576 $ 55,899

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In '000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Adjusted EBITDA: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ (42,474 ) $ 2,517 $ (45,789 ) $ 15,867 Net Income Margin (49.5 %) 3.0 % (13.5 %) 4.9 % Deferred revenue and other purchase accounting-related adjustments - - - 109 Depreciation expense 554 553 1,946 2,443 Amortization of software development costs 2,591 1,200 8,096 3,483 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,383 4,486 16,426 17,403 Impairment of goodwill 35,913 - 35,913 - Impairment of trademark intangibles 2,342 - 2,342 - Stock-based compensation 1,108 (111 ) 3,271 5,173 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 6,874 2,834 22,186 4,505 Interest expense and other, net 3,940 2,012 11,776 5,267 Loss (gain) on contingent consideration - 427 - (565 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,247 ) (690 ) (8,591 ) 2,214 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,984 $ 13,228 $ 47,576 $ 55,899 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.0 % 15.9 % 14.0 % 17.1 %

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In '000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ (42,474 ) $ 2,517 $ (45,789 ) $ 15,867 Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Deferred revenue and other purchase accounting-related adjustments - - - 109 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,383 4,486 16,426 17,403 Stock-based compensation 1,108 (111 ) 3,271 5,173 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 6,874 2,834 22,186 4,505 Non-cash interest expense 90 90 359 332 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 125 Impairment of trademark intangibles 2,342 - 2,342 - Impairment of goodwill 35,913 - 35,913 - After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21% (3,107 ) (1,533 ) (9,363 ) (5,806 ) Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation - - 65 (112 ) Loss (gain) on contingent consideration - 427 - (565 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 5,129 $ 8,710 $ 25,410 $ 37,031 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 14,205 14,210 14,187 14,356 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.61 $ 1.79 $ 2.58

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or "GAAP." However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

As such, to supplement the GAAP information provided, we present in this press release and during the live webcast discussing our financial results the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS").

We calculate each of these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) deferred revenue purchase and other accounting adjustments arising from purchase allocation adjustments related to business acquisitions; (ii) depreciation expense; (iii) amortization of software development costs; (iv) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; (v) impairment of goodwill; (vi) impairment of trademark intangibles; (vii) stock-based compensation; (viii) severance and other non-recurring charges; (ix) interest expense and other, net; (x) gain on contingent consideration; and (xi) the provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP net income - Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) deferred revenue and other purchase accounting adjustments arising from purchase allocation adjustments related to business acquisitions; (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (iii) stock-based compensation; (iv) severance and other non-recurring charges; (v) non-cash interest expense; (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt; (vii) impairment of trademark intangible assets; (viii) impairment of goodwill; and (ix) the total tax effect of items (i) through (vi). Adjustments to Non-GAAP net income also include the after-tax effect of the shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation and gain on contingent consideration.

Non-GAAP EPS - Non-GAAP EPS consists of Non-GAAP net income, as defined above, divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) in the applicable period.

Certain of the items excluded or adjusted to arrive at these non-GAAP financial measures are described below:

Deferred revenue and other purchase accounting adjustments - Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments includes acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments, which reflect the fair value adjustments to deferred revenues acquired in business acquisitions. The fair value of deferred revenue represents an amount equivalent to the estimated cost plus an appropriate profit margin, to perform services related to the acquiree's software and product support, which assumes a legal obligation to do so, based on the deferred revenue balances as of the acquisition date. We add back deferred revenue and other adjustments for non-GAAP financial measures because we believe the inclusion of this amount directly correlates to the underlying performance of our operations.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles - Acquisition-related amortization expense is a non-cash expense arising primarily from the acquisition of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions or investments. We exclude acquisition-related amortization expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions and full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to revenue in the periods presented and will contribute to future revenue generation, and the related amortization expense will recur in future periods.

Impairment of goodwill - Goodwill impairment charges are non-cash expenses that are the result of annual (and, if necessary, more frequently than annual) impairment tests required by GAAP. These impairment tests are required to be on a per-reporting-unit basis, with our accounting policy elections resulting in any impairment being the result of the reporting unit carrying value exceeding the estimated fair value. We exclude these non-cash goodwill impairment charges because we believe (i) such items are largely non-recurring in nature and (ii) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations.

Impairment of trademark intangibles - Impairment charges are non-cash expenses that are the result of tests required by GAAP whenever events or circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of the asset may not be recoverable. We exclude these non-cash impairment charges because we believe (i) such items are largely non-recurring in nature and (ii) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations.

Stock-based compensation - Stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of stock-based awards. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing and valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Investors should note that stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to employees whose efforts contributed to the operating results in the periods presented and are expected to contribute to operating results in future periods, and such expense will recur in future periods.

Severance and other nonrecurring charges - Non-recurring charges relate to certain severance and other charges incurred in connection with activities that are considered non-recurring. We exclude non-recurring expenses (primarily related to costs associated with our recent business transformation initiative and transaction-related costs) from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods.

Non-cash interest expense - Non-cash interest expense includes amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We exclude non-cash interest expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe these non-cash amounts relate to specific transactions and, as such, may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations.

Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation - ASU 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting , became effective for the Company during the third quarter of 2017 and changes the treatment of tax shortfall and excess tax benefits arising from stock-based compensation arrangements. Prior to ASU 2016-09, these amounts were recorded as an increase (for excess benefits) or decrease (for shortfalls) to additional paid-in capital. With the adoption of ASU 2016-09, these amounts are now captured in the period's income tax expense. We exclude this component of income tax expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses or benefits in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations; and (ii) such expenses or benefits can vary significantly between periods as a result of the valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, the timing of vesting of awards, and periodic movements in the fair value of our common stock.

, became effective for the Company during the third quarter of 2017 and changes the treatment of tax shortfall and excess tax benefits arising from stock-based compensation arrangements. Prior to ASU 2016-09, these amounts were recorded as an increase (for excess benefits) or decrease (for shortfalls) to additional paid-in capital. With the adoption of ASU 2016-09, these amounts are now captured in the period's income tax expense. We exclude this component of income tax expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses or benefits in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations; and (ii) such expenses or benefits can vary significantly between periods as a result of the valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, the timing of vesting of awards, and periodic movements in the fair value of our common stock. (Loss) gain on contingent consideration - The purchase agreement for our acquisition of TruCode in 2021 contained contingent consideration, or "earnout," provisions whereby the previous shareholders of TruCode would receive additional consideration at the conclusion of a one-year period beginning on the acquisition date and ending on the first anniversary of the acquisition date, depending on the achievement of certain profitability targets. After the initial measurement period, U.S. GAAP requires that any adjustments to the estimated fair value of this contingent liability, including upon final determination of amounts due, should be recorded in the relevant period's earnings. We exclude gains on contingent consideration from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such gains in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such gains can vary significantly between periods.

Management considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business and a good measure of our historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact our overall financial performance. In addition, management may use Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income and/or Non-GAAP EPS to measure the achievement of performance objectives under the Company's stock and cash incentive programs. Note, however, that these non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures only, and they do not provide any measure of cash flow or liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, there is no certainty that we will not incur expenses in the future that are similar to those excluded in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.

