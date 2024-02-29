Anzeige
29.02.2024
Admirals Group AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2023

Admirals witnesses a significant rise in active and new clients.

Number of new applications in the Group went up by 77% to 266,779 applications compared to 2022 and is up by 116% compared to 2021.

  • The group net trading income was 40.9 million (2022: EUR 69.0 million, 2021: EUR 35.7 million and 2020: EUR 62.2 million)
  • EBITDA was EUR -6.5 million (2022: EUR 27.4 million, 2021: EUR 2.6 million and 2020: EUR 23.4 million).
  • Number of active accounts in the Group went up by 57% to 110,471 clients compared to 2022 and is up by 75% compared to 2021.
  • Number of active clients in the Group went up by 62% to 89,764 clients compared to 2022 and is up by 83% compared to 2021.

"In 2023, the rising number of believers in our strong leadership, client-centricity, innovative products, and high-tech capabilities has led to a record growth in active customer numbers. This surge indicates a collective investment in financial freedom, and we are delighted to play a pivotal role in this journey," said the CEO of Admirals Group AS Sergei Bogatenkov.

According to him the company's performance is inherently connected to ever shifting dynamics of market movements. "The year brought unexpected changes and while adapting to the circumstances, we took proactive measures to optimise every aspect of our operations. Looking forward, we are confident that the optimisations implemented in response to the challenges of 2023 will pave the way for a remarkable 2024. Our collective efforts and resilience position us well to navigate the evolving landscape, ensuring that our vision for 2030 remains not only intact but fortified," he noted.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 12/31/2022
12/31/2023
Assets
Cash41.02555.489
Due from investment companies18.96116.528
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss5.0627.011
Loans and receivables4.7724.643
Inventories31148
Other assets2.1373.162
Tangible fixed assets1.9502.296
Right-of-use assets2.6033.160
Intangible fixed assets5.1475.841
Total assets81.96898.178
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss224294
Liabilities and prepayments4.3196.982
Subordinated debt securities4.1024.570
Lease liabilities2.8943.435
Total liabilities11.53915.281
Equity
Share capital250250
Own shares-315-315
Statutory reserve capital2525
Currency translation reserve-834-669
Retained earnings71.27683.600
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent70.40282.891
Non-controlling interest276
Total equity70.42982.897
Total liabilities and equity81.96898.178
Statement of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of euros)
12M 202312M 2022
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers46.27670.654
Brokerage and commission fee revenue2.1342.017
Brokerage and commission fee expense-5.118-3.472
Other trading activity related income412839
Other trading activity related expense-2.768-1.062
Net income from trading40.93668.976
Other income similar to interest17186
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method900201
Interest expense-496-444
Other income7412.358
Other expenses-185-778
Net losses on exchange rate changes-984-846
Net loss at fair value through profit or loss61-490
Personnel expenses-15.231-12.969
Operating expenses-31.875-28.846
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets-2.310-2.005
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-837-863
Profit before income tax-9.10924.380
Income tax-616-99
Profit for the reporting period-9.72524.281
Other comprehensive income:
Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Unrealized exchange rate differences-165-692
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period-165-692
Total comprehensive income for the reporting period-9.89023.589
Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent-9.74624.291
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest21-10
Profit for the reporting period-9.72524.281
Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent-9.91123.599
Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest21-10
Comprehensive income for the reporting period-9.89023.589


The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://www.admirals.group/reports-group

About Admirals:


Admirals is one of the world's leading FinTech companies headquartered in Estonia. Admirals is a financial hub that makes personal finance transparent, convenient and accessible to everyone, everywhere, offering both beginners and experienced experts the opportunity to enter the global financial markets. Today, Admirals is one of the most international companies in Estonia, with physical offices in 18 countries around the world. Admirals is committed to building a strong global team in new regions of the world. Admirals' long-term mission is to enable financial freedom for 10 million people by 2030.

Additional information:
Kaia Gil
Communication Manager of Admirals Group AS
ir@admiralmarkets.com



