CJ 4DPLEX and Regal Open The World's Largest 4DX Auditorium in Times Square

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Regal, announced today the largest 4DX auditorium in the world opened at Regal Times Square in the epicenter of New York City. CJ 4DPLEX's cutting-edge 4DX premium format utilizes over 21 unique motion and environmental effects like vibration, water, wind, lightning, and scents enhancing the moviegoing experience. CJ 4DPLEX and Regal have achieved a remarkable milestone with the new 4DX theater by expanding the capacity with a record-breaking 296 seats, more than double the average amount of seats in a standard 4DX theater. The two companies saw a unique opportunity to combine a premium large screen and immersive audio with 4DX's state-of-the-art technology. Along with the 296 seats, the new theater boasts a 60ft wide screen, 4 fog machines more than double than a standard theater, and eight shaker amplifiers which provides extra motion for the 4DX chairs. The 4DX theater also has 30 rainstorm fans with 14 fans placed directly above audience members, a first for any 4DX auditorium in the U.S.

Additionally, Regal Times Square is the first complex in North America to house two 4DX theaters. Along with the 296-seat auditorium, a second 4DX theater with 128 seats will operate. This showcases the power of the 4DX brand and consumer demand for a premium theatrical experience.

Coming off a record-breaking year in the U.S., the 4DX format brought in close to $50 million at the box office with an average PSA of $937,000 per location across 53 screens. Regal is CJ 4DPLEX's largest partner in the U.S. with 49 4DX theaters in operation as well as 52 ScreenX theaters. In addition to Regal, CJ 4DPLEX has 62 4DX theaters and 29 ScreenX theaters with Cineworld and CCI across Europe and Israel. Regal has been at the forefront of providing premium formats and experiences to moviegoers opening their first 4DX theater in 2014 in the U.S.

"As a travel destination known for its iconic theaters and around the clock entertainment, Regal Times Square is the perfect location for our largest 4DX auditorium in the world," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "The Times Square 4DX location will serve as our flagship theater, and we can't wait for audiences to experience it first-hand."

"Expanding on our global 4DX success at the box office and our already strong partnership with Regal, the world's largest 4DX auditorium is a testament to the growing demand for premium film experiences," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

"At Regal, we are always looking for innovative technologies to incorporate into our theatres with the ultimate goal of creating the best moviegoing experience for our guests," stated Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer for Cineworld Group. "Through our partnership with CJ 4DPlex, we are excited to bring the most immersive and largest 4DX auditorium to the entertainment capital of the world."

The world's largest 4DX auditorium is at Regal Times Square, located at 247 W 42nd Street in New York City.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 366 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 791 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Regal, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Cineworld Group is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, a truly unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.

