

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened slightly against its major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 162.75 against the euro and 190.04 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.02 and 189.32, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 150.41 and 170.09 from yesterday's closing quotes of 149.98 and 169.51, respectively.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 97.94, 91.66 and 110.88 from Thursday's closing quotes of 97.41, 91.29 and 110.43, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 192.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 172.00 against the franc, 99.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



