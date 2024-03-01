Manna Drones Limited: Manna Drone Delivery Partners With Boojum, Expands To Blanchardstown

The Drone Delivery Operator Is Now Ready To Take - And Deliver - Your Burrito Order

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Drone Delivery, Europe's largest and most-advanced drone delivery operator, today announced a new partnership with Boojum, Ireland's most loved Mexican-inspired burrito chain, in addition to an expansion of service to include Blanchardstown. The service will allow around 100,000 people to have fresh burritos delivered to their doorstep in just a handful of minutes. The company already offers its drone delivery services in Fort Worth, Texas, in the United States.

"Food delivery today can be expensive and slow. With more than 150,000 deliveries under our belt across two separate countries, we are more than ready to provide delivery service to another market - and Blanchardstown is that spot," said Bobby Healy, CEO and Founder for Manna Drone Delivery. "Boojum is also the perfect partner to help us kickstart our expansion to the Blanchardstown area - we are both Irish-born pioneering brands, collaborating to drive innovation in the food delivery industry - and we are excited to see the reaction from the community as we get started."

Manna is revolutionising last-mile logistics - by creating a fast, sustainable, and low-cost drone delivery service that brings people the things they need, when they need it. The service reduces the number of cars on the road, bringing down the number of traffic accidents, and lowering carbon emissions. The operator also provides businesses like Boojum with a whole new way to reach customers.

"Innovation is a core part of Boojum's culture and has been since the early days of pioneering the Mexican dining market in Ireland. As we grow, we're always looking for ways to improve our offering and continue to delight our customers. What better way to take this to the next level than to partner with Manna Drone Delivery," said David Maxwell, Managing Director for Boojum. "Looking forward to Boojum taking to the skies thanks to Manna!"

Service is available seven days a week - weather permitting - beginning with select eircodes in the Dublin 15 area, and will gradually expand across Dublin in the coming months.

About Manna Drone Delivery

Manna is the world's leading residential drone delivery provider, delivering goods quickly, affordably, and safely to customers homes on two continents. Our service operates in the highest population density of any drone delivery operations in the world, partnering with a range of businesses from global giants like Coca-Cola, Tesco and Samsung to dozens of local businesses, delivering goods to customers in just a few minutes.

About Boojum

Boojum is a fast-casual Mexican Burrito Bar serving up fresh, bold Mexican flavours with passion and personality. Stores and staff are vibrant and eclectic and the brand has become synonymous with student life in Ireland.

Originating in Belfast in 2007, the brand has grown to 15 stores across the island of Ireland, with GB expansion on the horizon, as the brand's 16th store is set to open in Leeds next month. Each venue has an ever-growing loyal following, affectionately known as 'Boojum Addicts'.

Recently recognised as having the 6th most trending dish on Deliveroo globally (number 1 in Mexican) Boojum has developed a cult-like following, rooted in fresh, natural food, generous portion sizes, bold, punchy flavours, all at an affordable price point. The fully-customisable menu offers something for everyone, from burritos and bowls to tacos and nachos. You won't find a microwave or freezer in any Boojum kitchen.

