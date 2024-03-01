Invesco Select Trust Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser
1 March 2024
Invesco Select Trust plc
1 March 2024
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser
The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cavendish Capital Markets Limited has been appointed as the Company's joint Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser, to work alongside Winterflood Securities Limited, with immediate effect.
