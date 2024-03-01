Invesco Select Trust Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser

Anzeige
01.03.2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

Invesco Select Trust plc

1 March 2024

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cavendish Capital Markets Limited has been appointed as the Company's joint Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser, to work alongside Winterflood Securities Limited, with immediate effect.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

Contact:
James Poole
Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
020 7543 3559

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


