London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Directorate Change
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01
London Finance & Investment Group PLC
("Lonfin" or the "Company'")
BOARD CHANGES
The board of directors of Lonfin ("the Board") wishes to announce the following Board changes:
Resignation of Chairman of the Board ("Chairman")
Mr. David Marshall, the current Chairman, has decided to step down from this role as Chairman and Board member with effect from 29 February 2024. David has been with the Company since 1971 and the Board wishes to express its profound gratitude to David for his contribution to and stewardship of the Company during this time.
Appointment of Chairman
The Board is pleased to announce that Mr Warwick Marshall has agreed to be appointed as the new Chairman of the Company with effect from 29 February 2024.
Warwick is a non-executive director of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer of Marshall Monteagle PLC and is also a director of various other group operating companies. Warwick has extensive investment experience in his private capacity and brings his extensive skills, knowledge and experience to his new role as Chairman. The Board welcomes Warwick and thanks him for taking on the responsibility of Chairman.
1 March 2024
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
LEI: 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849
