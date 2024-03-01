Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche News: Diese Minenaktie boomt - Das sprengt alle Erwartungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.03.2024 | 08:06
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Directorate Change

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

("Lonfin" or the "Company'")

BOARD CHANGES

The board of directors of Lonfin ("the Board") wishes to announce the following Board changes:

Resignation of Chairman of the Board ("Chairman")

Mr. David Marshall, the current Chairman, has decided to step down from this role as Chairman and Board member with effect from 29 February 2024. David has been with the Company since 1971 and the Board wishes to express its profound gratitude to David for his contribution to and stewardship of the Company during this time.

Appointment of Chairman

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr Warwick Marshall has agreed to be appointed as the new Chairman of the Company with effect from 29 February 2024.

Warwick is a non-executive director of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer of Marshall Monteagle PLC and is also a director of various other group operating companies. Warwick has extensive investment experience in his private capacity and brings his extensive skills, knowledge and experience to his new role as Chairman. The Board welcomes Warwick and thanks him for taking on the responsibility of Chairman.

1 March 2024

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

LEI: 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849

Enquiries to:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

020 3709 8740


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.