

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGY), a Swizz transport and logistics company, on Friday reported a decline in net earnings for the full year, reflecting decreased turnover.



For the 12-month period, Kuehne + Nagel reported net earnings of CHF 1.464 billion or CHF 12.02 per share, lesser than CHF 2.810 billion or CHF 22.03 per share last year.



Earnings before tax were at CHF 1.956 billion, compared with previous year's CHF 3.808 billion.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT moved down to CHF 1.903 billion from last year's CHF 3.763 billion. The reduction was mainly due to lower contribution from the organic business and a negative exchange rate development.



EBITDA stood at CHF 2.678 billion as against CHF 4.532 billion in 2022.



Turnover decreased to CHF 26.649 billion from CHF 43.034 billion a year ago.



Net turnover was CHF 23.849 billion, down from last year's CHF 39.398 billion as organic business growth resulted in a reduction in net turnover of CHF 14.205 billion. Acquisitions and divestments resulted in a decline of CHF 36 million with a negative exchange rate fluctuation impact of CHF 1.308 billion.



For the full year, the Board will pay a dividend of CHF 10 per share, consisting of CHF 8.25 per share from retained earnings and CHF 1.75 per share from repayment of capital contribution reserves.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken