EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023:
- EchoStar reported 2023 total revenue of $17.02 billion, compared to $18.63 billion in 2022. The net decrease in revenue primarily resulted from subscriber declines, most significantly in its Pay-TV segment.
- Net loss attributable to EchoStar in 2023 was $1.70 billion, compared to net income of $2.48 billion in 2022. The net loss in 2023 was primarily attributable to a noncash impairment to goodwill totaling approximately $758 million, and an adjustment to the carrying value of the 800 MHz purchase option totaling approximately $1.8 billion. Diluted loss per share was $6.28 in 2023, compared to earnings per share of $8.05 in 2022. Excluding the tax affected impact of the goodwill impairment and the 800 MHz adjustment, 2023 net income attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $361 million.
- Consolidated OIBDA totaled $1.32 billion, compared to $3.41 billion in 2022. (See OBIDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.) The decrease in OIBDA was primarily attributable to the noncash impairment to goodwill and the subscriber declines previously discussed.
"We closed the year with the completion of the merger with DISH Network. The transaction combined DISH Network's satellite technology, streaming services, engineering expertise, retail wireless business, and nationwide 5G network with EchoStar's premier satellite communications solutions, enterprise go-to-market capabilities, and U.S.-based manufacturing. Collectively, it creates a global leader in terrestrial and non-terrestrial wireless connectivity, and entertainment services," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "With the close of the merger, we will continue to integrate our business and realize savings and operational efficiencies. We also will increase our focus on identifying and targeting the best, most profitable customers in each of our addressable market segments - Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, and Broadband and Satellite Services."
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023:
- Consolidated revenue totaled $4.16 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to $4.53 billion in the year-ago quarter. The net decrease in revenue primarily resulted from subscriber declines, most significantly in the Pay-TV segment.
- Net loss attributable to EchoStar totaled $2.03 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to net income attributable to EchoStar of $984 million in the year-ago quarter. The net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a noncash impairment to goodwill totaling approximately $758 million, and an adjustment to the carrying value of the 800 MHz purchase option totaling approximately $1.6 billion. Diluted loss per share was $7.48 for the quarter, compared to earnings of $3.21 per share in the year-ago quarter.
- Consolidated OIBDA totaled negative $370 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $735 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in OIBDA was primarily attributable to the noncash impairment to goodwill and the subscriber declines previously discussed.
- Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 314,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 268,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 8.53 million Pay-TV subscribers including 6.47 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.06 million SLING TV subscribers. This increase in net Pay-TV losses resulted from the increase in net DISH TV subscriber losses due to lower gross new DISH TV subscriber activations and a higher DISH TV churn rate, offset by the decrease in net SLING TV subscriber losses due to lower subscriber disconnects in 2023 as a result of our emphasis on acquiring higher-quality subscribers.
- Retail Wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 123,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 25,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.38 million Retail Wireless subscribers. This increase in net Retail Wireless subscriber losses primarily resulted from lower gross new Retail Wireless subscriber activations, partially offset by a lower Retail Wireless churn rate due to our emphasis on acquiring and retaining higher-quality subscribers.
- Broadband net subscribers decreased by approximately 59,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of 57,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 1.00 million Broadband subscribers. This increase in net Broadband subscriber losses primarily resulted from our capacity limitations, competitive pressure from satellite-based competitors and other technologies, and a more selective customer screening. The EchoStar XXIV satellite, also known as Jupiter 3, began service in December 2023, bringing additional broadband capacity and is expected to be an integral part of the Broadband and Satellite Services segment business.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the three months ended
For the years ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Revenue
Pay-TV
$ 2,816,787
$ 3,106,149
$ 11,571,159
$ 12,505,392
Retail Wireless
898,284
928,095
3,692,372
4,135,129
5G Network Deployment
24,027
17,406
91,928
65,768
Broadband and Satellite Services
449,779
499,857
1,755,559
1,998,093
All Other & Eliminations
(26,281)
(18,490)
(95,420)
(70,136)
Total
$ 4,162,596
$ 4,533,017
$ 17,015,598
$ 18,634,246
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$ (2,029,882)
$ 984,264
$ (1,702,057)
$ 2,477,720
Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds and other receipts (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)
Pay-TV
$ 75,212
$ 39,835
$ 242,736
$ 131,093
Retail Wireless
$ -
-
$ -
$ -
5G Network Deployment
$ 841,522
1,084,441
$ 3,748,624
$ 3,580,518
Broadband and Satellite Services
$ 61,172
76,517
$ 233,423
$ 325,891
All Other & Eliminations
$ -
(560)
$ -
$ (2,721)
Total
$ 977,906
$ 1,200,233
$ 4,224,783
$ 4,034,781
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Pay-TV
Retail
5G Network
Broadband
Consolidated
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
2,699,810
$
(643,184)
$
(1,881,369)
$
(458,609)
$
5,443
$
(277,909)
Depreciation and amortization
381,292
221,968
620,685
419,262
(45,284)
1,597,923
OIBDA
$
3,081,102
$
(421,216)
$
(1,260,684)
$
(39,347)
$
(39,841)
$
1,320,014
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Pay-TV
Retail
5G Network
Broadband
Consolidated
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
2,933,898
$
(77,264)
$
(810,968)
$
181,615
$
5,557
$
2,232,838
Depreciation and amortization
428,471
177,914
131,566
462,748
(25,804)
1,174,895
OIBDA
$
3,362,369
$
100,650
$
(679,402)
$
644,363
$
(20,247)
$
3,407,733
For the three months Ended December 31, 2023
Pay-TV
Retail
5G Network
Broadband
Consolidated
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
714,319
(344,312)
(682,701)
(540,152)
720
(852,127)
Depreciation and amortization
95,145
53,371
235,615
107,466
(9,273)
482,325
OIBDA
$
809,464
$
(290,941)
$
(447,087)
$
(432,686)
$
(8,553)
$
(369,803)
For the three months Ended December 31, 2022
Pay-TV
Retail
5G Network
Broadband
Consolidated
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
748,729
(118,424)
(254,963)
50,418
1,753
427,513
Depreciation and amortization
100,398
50,534
53,914
111,115
(8,093)
307,869
OIBDA
$
849,127
$
(67,891)
$
(201,048)
$
161,533
$
(6,339)
$
735,382
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."
OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2023, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Friday, March 1, 2024, at noon Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To attend the call, please dial: (877) 484-6065 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID (13744790) or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Boost Infinite, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,821,376
$
2,497,536
Marketable investment securities
623,044
1,809,898
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $74,390
1,122,139
1,182,597
Inventory
665,169
625,979
Prepaids and other assets
644,005
617,819
Other current assets
16,081
23,884
Total current assets
4,891,814
6,757,713
Noncurrent Assets:
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
118,065
117,011
Property and equipment, net
9,561,834
7,904,957
Regulatory authorizations, net
38,572,980
37,395,604
Other investments, net
314,370
524,905
Operating lease assets
3,065,448
2,823,834
Intangible assets, net
172,892
1,113,298
Other noncurrent assets, net
411,491
2,110,959
Total noncurrent assets
52,217,080
51,990,568
Total assets
$
57,108,894
$
58,748,281
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
774,011
$
1,023,537
Deferred revenue and other
754,658
833,213
Accrued programming
1,427,762
1,298,777
Accrued interest
297,678
298,043
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
1,717,826
1,436,485
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
3,046,654
1,552,559
Total current liabilities
8,018,589
6,442,614
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion
19,717,266
21,343,561
Deferred tax liabilities, net
5,014,309
5,354,756
Operating lease liabilities
3,121,307
2,808,774
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
849,131
748,384
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion
28,702,013
30,255,475
Total liabilities
36,720,602
36,698,089
Commitments and Contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
438,382
464,359
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
140
138
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
131
131
Additional paid-in capital
8,301,979
8,222,599
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(160,056)
(175,267)
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
11,737,983
13,440,040
Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)
19,880,177
21,487,641
Noncontrolling interests
69,733
98,192
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
19,949,910
21,585,833
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
57,108,894
$
58,748,281
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2021
Revenue:
Service and other revenue
$
16,145,763
$
17,596,265
$
18,598,313
Equipment sales and other revenue
869,835
1,037,981
1,220,365
Total revenue
17,015,598
18,634,246
19,818,678
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of services
9,510,427
10,111,341
10,717,333
Cost of sales - equipment and other
2,434,904
2,099,136
1,778,471
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,989,154
3,015,325
2,686,279
Depreciation and amortization
1,597,923
1,174,895
1,213,946
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
761,099
711
245
Total costs and expenses
17,293,507
16,401,408
16,396,274
Operating income (loss)
(277,909)
2,232,838
3,422,404
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income, net
207,374
93,240
33,903
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(90,357)
(79,217)
(111,151)
Other, net
(1,770,792)
1,088,441
4,716
Total other income (expense)
(1,653,775)
1,102,464
(72,532)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,931,684)
3,335,302
3,349,872
Income tax (provision) benefit, net
296,860
(798,410)
(828,437)
Net income (loss)
(1,634,824)
2,536,892
2,521,435
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
67,233
59,172
35,150
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$
(1,702,057)
$
2,477,720
$
2,486,285
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class
Basic
270,842
270,102
275,117
Diluted
270,842
307,733
313,122
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(6.28)
$
9.17
$
9.04
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(6.28)
$
8.05
$
7.94
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2021
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(1,634,824)
$
2,536,892
$
2,521,435
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,597,923
1,174,895
1,213,946
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
761,099
711
245
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other
(46,888)
(72,371)
(7,541)
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
1,693,387
(1,015,387)
13,000
Non-cash, stock-based compensation
51,514
82,994
59,379
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
(337,222)
729,587
639,708
Changes in allowance for credit losses
14,600
6,590
(34,635)
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
15,825
83,453
65,943
Other, net
166,383
253,784
135,871
Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net
Trade accounts receivable
20,622
(74,812)
206,995
Prepaid and accrued income taxes
15,836
(36,115)
81,197
Inventory
(37,981)
16,200
(175,918)
Other current assets
(40,290)
21,737
(47,144)
Trade accounts payable
4,108
90,721
86,219
Deferred revenue and other
(78,555)
(71,709)
(62,034)
Accrued programming and other accrued expenses
267,110
(105,980)
(41,293)
Net cash flows from operating activities
2,432,647
3,621,190
4,655,373
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(2,407,546)
(1,965,859)
(6,338,641)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
3,710,544
4,159,830
4,390,903
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,100,921)
(3,050,472)
(1,619,312)
Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment
38,611
-
-
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations
(1,162,473)
(984,309)
(777,885)
Proceeds from other debt investments
148,448
-
-
Refund of regulatory authorizations deposit
-
-
337,490
Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits
(2,009)
(7,206,865)
(122,657)
Other, net
(33,386)
(11,900)
(116,621)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(2,808,732)
(9,059,575)
(4,246,723)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
(121,981)
(86,229)
(89,958)
Redemption and repurchases of senior notes
(1,460,635)
(2,056,821)
(2,901,818)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
1,500,000
2,000,000
6,750,000
Repurchases of convertible notes
(182,834)
-
-
Early debt extinguishment gains (losses)
73,024
-
-
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the
10,598
27,438
68,182
Purchase of Northstar Manager, LLC's ownership interest in Northstar Spectrum
(109,432)
-
-
Treasury share repurchase
-
(89,303)
(261,436)
Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium
21,635
(51,121)
(34,459)
Other, net
(7,496)
(18,413)
(15,507)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(277,121)
(274,449)
3,515,004
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
3,004
(2,306)
(3,749)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
(650,202)
(5,715,140)
3,919,905
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
2,561,803
8,276,943
4,357,038
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,911,601
$
2,561,803
$
8,276,943
SOURCE EchoStar Corporation