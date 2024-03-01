EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023:

EchoStar reported 2023 total revenue of $17.02 billion, compared to $18.63 billion in 2022. The net decrease in revenue primarily resulted from subscriber declines, most significantly in its Pay-TV segment.

Net loss attributable to EchoStar in 2023 was $1.70 billion, compared to net income of $2.48 billion in 2022. The net loss in 2023 was primarily attributable to a noncash impairment to goodwill totaling approximately $758 million, and an adjustment to the carrying value of the 800 MHz purchase option totaling approximately $1.8 billion. Diluted loss per share was $6.28 in 2023, compared to earnings per share of $8.05 in 2022. Excluding the tax affected impact of the goodwill impairment and the 800 MHz adjustment, 2023 net income attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $361 million.

Consolidated OIBDA totaled $1.32 billion, compared to $3.41 billion in 2022. (See OBIDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.) The decrease in OIBDA was primarily attributable to the noncash impairment to goodwill and the subscriber declines previously discussed.

"We closed the year with the completion of the merger with DISH Network. The transaction combined DISH Network's satellite technology, streaming services, engineering expertise, retail wireless business, and nationwide 5G network with EchoStar's premier satellite communications solutions, enterprise go-to-market capabilities, and U.S.-based manufacturing. Collectively, it creates a global leader in terrestrial and non-terrestrial wireless connectivity, and entertainment services," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "With the close of the merger, we will continue to integrate our business and realize savings and operational efficiencies. We also will increase our focus on identifying and targeting the best, most profitable customers in each of our addressable market segments - Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, and Broadband and Satellite Services."

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023:

Consolidated revenue totaled $4.16 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to $4.53 billion in the year-ago quarter. The net decrease in revenue primarily resulted from subscriber declines, most significantly in the Pay-TV segment.

Net loss attributable to EchoStar totaled $2.03 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to net income attributable to EchoStar of $984 million in the year-ago quarter. The net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a noncash impairment to goodwill totaling approximately $758 million, and an adjustment to the carrying value of the 800 MHz purchase option totaling approximately $1.6 billion. Diluted loss per share was $7.48 for the quarter, compared to earnings of $3.21 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated OIBDA totaled negative $370 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $735 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in OIBDA was primarily attributable to the noncash impairment to goodwill and the subscriber declines previously discussed.

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 314,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 268,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 8.53 million Pay-TV subscribers including 6.47 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.06 million SLING TV subscribers. This increase in net Pay-TV losses resulted from the increase in net DISH TV subscriber losses due to lower gross new DISH TV subscriber activations and a higher DISH TV churn rate, offset by the decrease in net SLING TV subscriber losses due to lower subscriber disconnects in 2023 as a result of our emphasis on acquiring higher-quality subscribers.

Retail Wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 123,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 25,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.38 million Retail Wireless subscribers. This increase in net Retail Wireless subscriber losses primarily resulted from lower gross new Retail Wireless subscriber activations, partially offset by a lower Retail Wireless churn rate due to our emphasis on acquiring and retaining higher-quality subscribers.

Broadband net subscribers decreased by approximately 59,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of 57,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 1.00 million Broadband subscribers. This increase in net Broadband subscriber losses primarily resulted from our capacity limitations, competitive pressure from satellite-based competitors and other technologies, and a more selective customer screening. The EchoStar XXIV satellite, also known as Jupiter 3, began service in December 2023, bringing additional broadband capacity and is expected to be an integral part of the Broadband and Satellite Services segment business.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):









For the three months ended

December 31,

For the years ended

December 31,

















2023

2022

2023

2022







(in thousands) Revenue

















Pay-TV





$ 2,816,787

$ 3,106,149

$ 11,571,159

$ 12,505,392 Retail Wireless



898,284

928,095

3,692,372

4,135,129 5G Network Deployment

24,027

17,406

91,928

65,768 Broadband and Satellite Services 449,779

499,857

1,755,559

1,998,093 All Other & Eliminations

(26,281)

(18,490)

(95,420)

(70,136) Total



$ 4,162,596

$ 4,533,017

$ 17,015,598

$ 18,634,246





















Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ (2,029,882)

$ 984,264

$ (1,702,057)

$ 2,477,720





















Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds and other receipts (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations) Pay-TV





$ 75,212

$ 39,835

$ 242,736

$ 131,093 Retail Wireless



$ -

-

$ -

$ - 5G Network Deployment

$ 841,522

1,084,441

$ 3,748,624

$ 3,580,518 Broadband and Satellite Services $ 61,172

76,517

$ 233,423

$ 325,891 All Other & Eliminations

$ -

(560)

$ -

$ (2,721) Total





$ 977,906

$ 1,200,233

$ 4,224,783

$ 4,034,781

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Pay-TV

Retail

Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband

and

Satellite

Services



Eliminations

Consolidated





(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 2,699,810

$ (643,184)

$ (1,881,369)

$ (458,609)

$ 5,443

$ (277,909) Depreciation and amortization



381,292



221,968



620,685



419,262



(45,284)



1,597,923 OIBDA

$ 3,081,102

$ (421,216)

$ (1,260,684)

$ (39,347)

$ (39,841)

$ 1,320,014





































For the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Pay-TV

Retail

Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband

and

Satellite

Services



Eliminations

Consolidated





(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 2,933,898

$ (77,264)

$ (810,968)

$ 181,615

$ 5,557

$ 2,232,838 Depreciation and amortization



428,471



177,914



131,566



462,748



(25,804)



1,174,895 OIBDA

$ 3,362,369

$ 100,650

$ (679,402)

$ 644,363

$ (20,247)

$ 3,407,733





































For the three months Ended December 31, 2023

Pay-TV

Retail

Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband

and

Satellite

Services



Eliminations

Consolidated





(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 714,319



(344,312)



(682,701)



(540,152)



720



(852,127) Depreciation and amortization



95,145



53,371



235,615



107,466



(9,273)



482,325 OIBDA

$ 809,464

$ (290,941)

$ (447,087)

$ (432,686)

$ (8,553)

$ (369,803)





































For the three months Ended December 31, 2022

Pay-TV

Retail

Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband

and

Satellite

Services



Eliminations

Consolidated





(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 748,729



(118,424)



(254,963)



50,418



1,753



427,513 Depreciation and amortization



100,398



50,534



53,914



111,115



(8,093)



307,869 OIBDA

$ 849,127

$ (67,891)

$ (201,048)

$ 161,533

$ (6,339)

$ 735,382

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2023, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

















As of



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets











Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,821,376

$ 2,497,536 Marketable investment securities



623,044



1,809,898 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $74,390

and $59,790, respectively



1,122,139



1,182,597 Inventory



665,169



625,979 Prepaids and other assets



644,005



617,819 Other current assets



16,081



23,884 Total current assets



4,891,814



6,757,713













Noncurrent Assets:











Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities



118,065



117,011 Property and equipment, net



9,561,834



7,904,957 Regulatory authorizations, net



38,572,980



37,395,604 Other investments, net



314,370



524,905 Operating lease assets



3,065,448



2,823,834 Intangible assets, net



172,892



1,113,298 Other noncurrent assets, net



411,491



2,110,959 Total noncurrent assets



52,217,080



51,990,568 Total assets

$ 57,108,894

$ 58,748,281













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)











Current Liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 774,011

$ 1,023,537 Deferred revenue and other



754,658



833,213 Accrued programming



1,427,762



1,298,777 Accrued interest



297,678



298,043 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



1,717,826



1,436,485 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



3,046,654



1,552,559 Total current liabilities



8,018,589



6,442,614













Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:











Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion



19,717,266



21,343,561 Deferred tax liabilities, net



5,014,309



5,354,756 Operating lease liabilities



3,121,307



2,808,774 Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



849,131



748,384 Total long-term obligations, net of current portion



28,702,013



30,255,475 Total liabilities



36,720,602



36,698,089













Commitments and Contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests



438,382



464,359













Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):











Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,

140,153,020 and 138,128,368 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



140



138 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,

131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding



131



131 Additional paid-in capital



8,301,979



8,222,599 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(160,056)



(175,267) Accumulated earnings (deficit)



11,737,983



13,440,040 Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)



19,880,177



21,487,641 Noncontrolling interests



69,733



98,192 Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



19,949,910



21,585,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 57,108,894

$ 58,748,281







ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)























For the Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2021 Revenue:

















Service and other revenue

$ 16,145,763

$ 17,596,265

$ 18,598,313 Equipment sales and other revenue



869,835



1,037,981



1,220,365 Total revenue



17,015,598



18,634,246



19,818,678



















Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):

















Cost of services



9,510,427



10,111,341



10,717,333 Cost of sales - equipment and other



2,434,904



2,099,136



1,778,471 Selling, general and administrative expenses



2,989,154



3,015,325



2,686,279 Depreciation and amortization



1,597,923



1,174,895



1,213,946 Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



761,099



711



245 Total costs and expenses



17,293,507



16,401,408



16,396,274



















Operating income (loss)



(277,909)



2,232,838



3,422,404



















Other Income (Expense):

















Interest income, net



207,374



93,240



33,903 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(90,357)



(79,217)



(111,151) Other, net



(1,770,792)



1,088,441



4,716 Total other income (expense)



(1,653,775)



1,102,464



(72,532)



















Income (loss) before income taxes



(1,931,684)



3,335,302



3,349,872 Income tax (provision) benefit, net



296,860



(798,410)



(828,437) Net income (loss)



(1,634,824)



2,536,892



2,521,435 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



67,233



59,172



35,150 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar

$ (1,702,057)

$ 2,477,720

$ 2,486,285



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class

A and B common stock:

















Basic



270,842



270,102



275,117 Diluted



270,842



307,733



313,122



















Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:

















Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$ (6.28)

$ 9.17

$ 9.04 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$ (6.28)

$ 8.05

$ 7.94







ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)























For the Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

















Net income (loss)

$ (1,634,824)

$ 2,536,892

$ 2,521,435 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



1,597,923



1,174,895



1,213,946 Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



761,099



711



245 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other



(46,888)



(72,371)



(7,541) Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives



1,693,387



(1,015,387)



13,000 Non-cash, stock-based compensation



51,514



82,994



59,379 Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(337,222)



729,587



639,708 Changes in allowance for credit losses



14,600



6,590



(34,635) Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



15,825



83,453



65,943 Other, net



166,383



253,784



135,871 Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net

















Trade accounts receivable



20,622



(74,812)



206,995 Prepaid and accrued income taxes



15,836



(36,115)



81,197 Inventory



(37,981)



16,200



(175,918) Other current assets



(40,290)



21,737



(47,144) Trade accounts payable



4,108



90,721



86,219 Deferred revenue and other



(78,555)



(71,709)



(62,034) Accrued programming and other accrued expenses



267,110



(105,980)



(41,293) Net cash flows from operating activities



2,432,647



3,621,190



4,655,373



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

















Purchases of marketable investment securities



(2,407,546)



(1,965,859)



(6,338,641) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



3,710,544



4,159,830



4,390,903 Purchases of property and equipment



(3,100,921)



(3,050,472)



(1,619,312) Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment



38,611



-



- Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(1,162,473)



(984,309)



(777,885) Proceeds from other debt investments



148,448



-



- Refund of regulatory authorizations deposit



-



-



337,490 Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



(2,009)



(7,206,865)



(122,657) Other, net



(33,386)



(11,900)



(116,621) Net cash flows from investing activities



(2,808,732)



(9,059,575)



(4,246,723)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

















Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(121,981)



(86,229)



(89,958) Redemption and repurchases of senior notes



(1,460,635)



(2,056,821)



(2,901,818) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



1,500,000



2,000,000



6,750,000 Repurchases of convertible notes



(182,834)



-



- Early debt extinguishment gains (losses)



73,024



-



- Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the

Employee Stock Purchase Plan



10,598



27,438



68,182 Purchase of Northstar Manager, LLC's ownership interest in Northstar Spectrum



(109,432)



-



- Treasury share repurchase



-



(89,303)



(261,436) Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium



21,635



(51,121)



(34,459) Other, net



(7,496)



(18,413)



(15,507) Net cash flows from financing activities



(277,121)



(274,449)



3,515,004



















Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



3,004



(2,306)



(3,749)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



(650,202)



(5,715,140)



3,919,905 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



2,561,803



8,276,943



4,357,038 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 1,911,601

$ 2,561,803

$ 8,276,943

