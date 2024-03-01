Hylla Vintage Hotel Joins The Leading Hotels of the World as First Member in Southwest China

LIJIANG, China, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylla Vintage Hotel has been inducted into The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), becoming the first property in Southwest China to join this exclusive network of luxury independent hotels.

Nestled in the historic heart of Lijiang, a city renowned for its convergence of world heritage sites, the Hylla Vintage Hotel offers a unique gateway to the past. The hotel is situated at the base of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, the southernmost glacier in Eurasia known for its perennial snow. Embracing the textures of natural wood and stone, the property resides in Jietuolin, the original domain of the Muwangfu family, who led the Nakhi people. This location is steeped in history, a narrative beautifully captured in the Ming Dynasty chronicle, "The Travels of Xu Xiake."

The property is a testament to the area's historical allure and scenic splendor, making it an exceptional destination for international travelers in search of distinctive experiences. With a commitment to respecting the natural environment and local traditions, the hotel fosters a strong connection with the spirit of "village community living". Notably, Hylla Vintage Hotel has garnered several prestigious international accolades, including AHEAD, DEZEEN, LILA, and LI Awards, reflecting its appeal among both domestic and international audiences.

Guests can immerse themselves in a bygone era within the hotel's interiors, which features a meticulously curated collection of modernist furniture dating from the 1930s to the 1960s, alongside an eclectic mix of vintage furnishings, literature, artworks, and artisanal objects from around the world. This blend of historical ambiance and modern luxury positions the Hylla Vintage Hotel as a living museum of vintage culture, offering a deeply authentic and enriching travel experience.

For more information and reservations,please visit https://www.hyllahotels.com or call 0888-5155555.

