Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche News: Diese Minenaktie boomt - Das sprengt alle Erwartungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
01.03.24
08:02 Uhr
1,450 Euro
-0,050
-3,33 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4281,47409:35
Dow Jones News
01.03.2024 | 08:31
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
01 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 February 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.484     GBP1.268 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.448     GBP1.240 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.460697    GBP1.250743

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,961,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1538       1.484         XDUB      10:34:19      00069055987TRLO0 
6727       1.474         XDUB      11:01:59      00069056888TRLO0 
7035       1.472         XDUB      11:01:59      00069056889TRLO0 
136       1.464         XDUB      11:20:16      00069057363TRLO0 
6094       1.464         XDUB      11:36:00      00069057675TRLO0 
6805       1.456         XDUB      11:47:33      00069057994TRLO0 
7095       1.460         XDUB      12:12:27      00069058561TRLO0 
338       1.454         XDUB      12:30:48      00069059002TRLO0 
1200       1.454         XDUB      12:30:48      00069059001TRLO0 
6768       1.450         XDUB      12:38:50      00069059166TRLO0 
395       1.450         XDUB      12:38:50      00069059165TRLO0 
6657       1.448         XDUB      12:38:50      00069059171TRLO0 
6416       1.464         XDUB      13:44:56      00069060973TRLO0 
88        1.464         XDUB      13:44:56      00069060972TRLO0 
6251       1.462         XDUB      13:46:56      00069061069TRLO0 
6504       1.462         XDUB      13:46:56      00069061068TRLO0 
7475       1.458         XDUB      13:47:43      00069061113TRLO0 
6156       1.456         XDUB      13:51:11      00069061343TRLO0 
331       1.456         XDUB      13:51:11      00069061342TRLO0 
1414       1.452         XDUB      14:01:48      00069061891TRLO0 
4975       1.452         XDUB      14:01:48      00069061890TRLO0 
7339       1.448         XDUB      14:18:27      00069062966TRLO0 
6158       1.450         XDUB      14:35:44      00069063554TRLO0 
1232       1.450         XDUB      14:35:44      00069063553TRLO0 
1110       1.456         XDUB      14:55:00      00069064340TRLO0 
20705      1.462         XDUB      15:17:18      00069065403TRLO0 
2200       1.462         XDUB      15:17:18      00069065402TRLO0 
1942       1.462         XDUB      15:17:18      00069065401TRLO0 
693       1.462         XDUB      15:17:18      00069065400TRLO0 
3949       1.462         XDUB      15:17:18      00069065406TRLO0 
1300       1.462         XDUB      15:17:18      00069065405TRLO0 
1750       1.462         XDUB      15:17:18      00069065404TRLO0 
4286       1.464         XDUB      15:30:25      00069065895TRLO0 
2200       1.464         XDUB      15:30:25      00069065894TRLO0 
759       1.464         XDUB      15:40:04      00069066191TRLO0 
7389       1.464         XDUB      15:40:04      00069066190TRLO0 
5676       1.464         XDUB      15:40:04      00069066189TRLO0 
6489       1.462         XDUB      15:40:04      00069066195TRLO0 
5723       1.462         XDUB      15:40:04      00069066197TRLO0 
1293       1.462         XDUB      15:40:04      00069066196TRLO0 
4804       1.468         XDUB      16:00:18      00069067083TRLO0 
2394       1.468         XDUB      16:00:18      00069067082TRLO0 
6298       1.466         XDUB      16:01:18      00069067133TRLO0 
3506       1.464         XDUB      16:01:18      00069067136TRLO0 
2792       1.464         XDUB      16:01:18      00069067135TRLO0 
7615       1.460         XDUB      16:08:37      00069067697TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6724       126.80        XLON      10:57:32      00069056722TRLO0 
2000       126.40        XLON      10:57:37      00069056728TRLO0 
5642       126.40        XLON      10:57:37      00069056729TRLO0 
5725       124.60        XLON      12:13:41      00069058591TRLO0 
2148       124.60        XLON      12:13:41      00069058592TRLO0 
656       124.00        XLON      12:38:50      00069059167TRLO0 
3800       124.00        XLON      12:38:50      00069059168TRLO0 
592       124.00        XLON      12:38:50      00069059169TRLO0 
3800       124.00        XLON      12:38:50      00069059170TRLO0 
2525       124.80        XLON      13:47:43      00069061114TRLO0 
5346       124.80        XLON      13:47:43      00069061115TRLO0 
3800       124.20        XLON      14:18:26      00069062958TRLO0 
4818       124.20        XLON      14:18:26      00069062959TRLO0 
1380       124.40        XLON      14:45:37      00069063850TRLO0 
6        124.40        XLON      14:45:37      00069063851TRLO0 
6724       124.40        XLON      14:45:37      00069063852TRLO0 
316       125.40        XLON      15:29:39      00069065863TRLO0 
91        125.40        XLON      15:30:25      00069065892TRLO0 
8752       125.40        XLON      15:30:25      00069065893TRLO0 
435       125.20        XLON      15:40:04      00069066192TRLO0 
5700       125.20        XLON      15:40:04      00069066193TRLO0 
2936       125.20        XLON      15:40:04      00069066194TRLO0 
6724       125.20        XLON      15:40:30      00069066212TRLO0 
8545       125.40        XLON      16:01:18      00069067134TRLO0 
1692       125.20        XLON      16:03:33      00069067282TRLO0 
3018       125.20        XLON      16:03:33      00069067283TRLO0 
6105       124.80        XLON      16:17:27      00069068385TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  306947 
EQS News ID:  1848945 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848945&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.