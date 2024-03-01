DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 February 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.484 GBP1.268 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.448 GBP1.240 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.460697 GBP1.250743

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,961,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1538 1.484 XDUB 10:34:19 00069055987TRLO0 6727 1.474 XDUB 11:01:59 00069056888TRLO0 7035 1.472 XDUB 11:01:59 00069056889TRLO0 136 1.464 XDUB 11:20:16 00069057363TRLO0 6094 1.464 XDUB 11:36:00 00069057675TRLO0 6805 1.456 XDUB 11:47:33 00069057994TRLO0 7095 1.460 XDUB 12:12:27 00069058561TRLO0 338 1.454 XDUB 12:30:48 00069059002TRLO0 1200 1.454 XDUB 12:30:48 00069059001TRLO0 6768 1.450 XDUB 12:38:50 00069059166TRLO0 395 1.450 XDUB 12:38:50 00069059165TRLO0 6657 1.448 XDUB 12:38:50 00069059171TRLO0 6416 1.464 XDUB 13:44:56 00069060973TRLO0 88 1.464 XDUB 13:44:56 00069060972TRLO0 6251 1.462 XDUB 13:46:56 00069061069TRLO0 6504 1.462 XDUB 13:46:56 00069061068TRLO0 7475 1.458 XDUB 13:47:43 00069061113TRLO0 6156 1.456 XDUB 13:51:11 00069061343TRLO0 331 1.456 XDUB 13:51:11 00069061342TRLO0 1414 1.452 XDUB 14:01:48 00069061891TRLO0 4975 1.452 XDUB 14:01:48 00069061890TRLO0 7339 1.448 XDUB 14:18:27 00069062966TRLO0 6158 1.450 XDUB 14:35:44 00069063554TRLO0 1232 1.450 XDUB 14:35:44 00069063553TRLO0 1110 1.456 XDUB 14:55:00 00069064340TRLO0 20705 1.462 XDUB 15:17:18 00069065403TRLO0 2200 1.462 XDUB 15:17:18 00069065402TRLO0 1942 1.462 XDUB 15:17:18 00069065401TRLO0 693 1.462 XDUB 15:17:18 00069065400TRLO0 3949 1.462 XDUB 15:17:18 00069065406TRLO0 1300 1.462 XDUB 15:17:18 00069065405TRLO0 1750 1.462 XDUB 15:17:18 00069065404TRLO0 4286 1.464 XDUB 15:30:25 00069065895TRLO0 2200 1.464 XDUB 15:30:25 00069065894TRLO0 759 1.464 XDUB 15:40:04 00069066191TRLO0 7389 1.464 XDUB 15:40:04 00069066190TRLO0 5676 1.464 XDUB 15:40:04 00069066189TRLO0 6489 1.462 XDUB 15:40:04 00069066195TRLO0 5723 1.462 XDUB 15:40:04 00069066197TRLO0 1293 1.462 XDUB 15:40:04 00069066196TRLO0 4804 1.468 XDUB 16:00:18 00069067083TRLO0 2394 1.468 XDUB 16:00:18 00069067082TRLO0 6298 1.466 XDUB 16:01:18 00069067133TRLO0 3506 1.464 XDUB 16:01:18 00069067136TRLO0 2792 1.464 XDUB 16:01:18 00069067135TRLO0 7615 1.460 XDUB 16:08:37 00069067697TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6724 126.80 XLON 10:57:32 00069056722TRLO0 2000 126.40 XLON 10:57:37 00069056728TRLO0 5642 126.40 XLON 10:57:37 00069056729TRLO0 5725 124.60 XLON 12:13:41 00069058591TRLO0 2148 124.60 XLON 12:13:41 00069058592TRLO0 656 124.00 XLON 12:38:50 00069059167TRLO0 3800 124.00 XLON 12:38:50 00069059168TRLO0 592 124.00 XLON 12:38:50 00069059169TRLO0 3800 124.00 XLON 12:38:50 00069059170TRLO0 2525 124.80 XLON 13:47:43 00069061114TRLO0 5346 124.80 XLON 13:47:43 00069061115TRLO0 3800 124.20 XLON 14:18:26 00069062958TRLO0 4818 124.20 XLON 14:18:26 00069062959TRLO0 1380 124.40 XLON 14:45:37 00069063850TRLO0 6 124.40 XLON 14:45:37 00069063851TRLO0 6724 124.40 XLON 14:45:37 00069063852TRLO0 316 125.40 XLON 15:29:39 00069065863TRLO0 91 125.40 XLON 15:30:25 00069065892TRLO0 8752 125.40 XLON 15:30:25 00069065893TRLO0 435 125.20 XLON 15:40:04 00069066192TRLO0 5700 125.20 XLON 15:40:04 00069066193TRLO0 2936 125.20 XLON 15:40:04 00069066194TRLO0 6724 125.20 XLON 15:40:30 00069066212TRLO0 8545 125.40 XLON 16:01:18 00069067134TRLO0 1692 125.20 XLON 16:03:33 00069067282TRLO0 3018 125.20 XLON 16:03:33 00069067283TRLO0 6105 124.80 XLON 16:17:27 00069068385TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 306947 EQS News ID: 1848945 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848945&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)