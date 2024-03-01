

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved further in February to the highest level in more than two years, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 39.1 in February from 38.0 in January. The expected score was 38.4.



Further, this was the highest score since November 2021, when it was 39.2.



All sub-indices registered increases in February, the survey said.



The indicator measuring overall livelihood climbed by 1.1 points to 37.6, and that for employment rose by 1.4 points to 44.3.



The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods also strengthened to 33.5 from 32.8, while the index for income growth rose by 1.1 points to 40.8.



The latest survey was conducted on February 15 among 8,400 households.



