

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British media company ITV plc (ITV.L) Friday said it has sold its entire 50% interest in digital subscription streaming service BritBox International to BBC Studios, ITV's joint venture partner, for 255 million pounds, to be paid in cash.



'The sale reflects ITV's strategy of focusing on supercharging its UK advertiser-funded streaming service, ITVX and growing its global Studios division,' the company said in a statement.



ITV plans to return the entire net proceeds from the sale of about 235 million pounds to shareholders by way of share buyback, which is expected to be launched after reporting full-year results on March 7.



As per the new extended licensing agreements, ITV Studios will continue to receive revenue from BritBox, same as current levels, for the use of ITV content. BritBox UK will continue to feature BBC content.



