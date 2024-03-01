

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L) reported that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax increased to 259.8 million pounds from 241.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 24.4 pence compared to 23.4 pence. Underlying operating profit increased to 264.6 million pounds from 245.4 million pounds. Underlying EPS increased to 25.1 pence from 23.7 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue increased to 364.3 million pounds from 332.6 million pounds, last year.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 5.7 pence per share for 2023. The final dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 24 May 2024, taking the total dividend for the year to 9.3 pence.



