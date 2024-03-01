Anzeige
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces its First Fiscal Quarter ended December 31, 2023 results
WKN: A1H9N7 | ISIN: CA1568671038 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERRO GRANDE MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERRO GRANDE MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2024 | 05:48
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces its First Fiscal Quarter ended December 31, 2023 results compared to the same period in 2022.

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "CEG") (CSE:CEG) reported its unaudited results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022. These financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and the Company refers the reader to those materials for additional information.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is an exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of CEG. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CEG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release based on current expectations and beliefs and CEG disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Registered Office: For further information, contact:
C/O RICKETTS HARRIS LLP James L. MacAuliffe, CFO-Chile
181 UNIVERSITY AVENUE E-Mail: ceg@cegmining.com
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 2X7 Telephone: 56-9-98374476
CANADA Website: www.cegmining.com
Toronto Office:
1 KING STREET WEST, SUITE 4009
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1A1
CANADA

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
