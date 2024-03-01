Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024

01.03.2024 | 09:06
Bybit Card Now Supports Google Pay, Enhancing Assets Spending Convenience in EEA Region

DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce a significant advancement in its Bybit Card service, enhancing user convenience and accessibility. The integration of Google Pay now allows Bybit Card users in the European Economic Area (EEA) to seamlessly spend their assets with unprecedented ease and security.

Google Pay integration marks a major enhancement to the Bybit Card experience, enabling users to manage their finances and payments effortlessly. Effective immediately, Bybit Card holders can link their cards to Google Pay, empowering them to conduct secure, fast, and hassle-free transactions online, in-app, and in physical stores wherever Google Pay is accepted.

Key benefits of the Bybit Card integration with Google Pay include:

Seamless Integration: Bybit Card holders can easily link their cards to Google Pay for quick access to their assets.

Convenient Transactions: Users in the EEA can make secure and fast transactions online, in-app, and in stores, leveraging the widespread acceptance of Google Pay.

Enhanced Security: Google Pay's advanced security features provide an additional layer of protection for Bybit Card transactions, giving users peace of mind.

Bybit remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower individuals to harness the full potential of cryptocurrencies in their everyday lives. The integration of Google Pay exemplifies Bybit's dedication to enhancing user experience and expanding the utility of its products.

Bybit Card Now Supports Google Pay, Enhancing Assets Spending Convenience in EEA Region

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 20 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352210/Bybit_Card_Now_Supports_Google_Pay_Enhancing_Assets_Spending_Convenience.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-card-now-supports-google-pay-enhancing-assets-spending-convenience-in-eea-region-302076883.html

