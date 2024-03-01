Anzeige
WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2024 | 09:10
Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec has completed share repurchases announced in February

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 MARCH 2024 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Cargotec has completed share repurchases announced in February

Cargotec has completed share repurchases announced on 8 February 2024. Cargotec repurchased 150,000 own class B shares at public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at an average price of 61.6730 EUR between 9-29 February 2024. The repurchases were based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023 and the shares are intended to be used as reward payments for Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes.

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 557,043 shares including the shares repurchased.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
