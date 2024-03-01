Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec has completed share repurchases announced in February

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 MARCH 2024 AT 10:00 AM (EET)



Cargotec has completed share repurchases announced in February

Cargotec has completed share repurchases announced on 8 February 2024. Cargotec repurchased 150,000 own class B shares at public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at an average price of 61.6730 EUR between 9-29 February 2024. The repurchases were based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023 and the shares are intended to be used as reward payments for Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes.

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 557,043 shares including the shares repurchased.

