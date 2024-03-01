

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace major Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced 155 commitments, including 40 firm orders, for its various multi-mission helicopters at the Heli-Expo 2024 trade show.



Airbus Helicopters signed deals for up to 120 Airbus helicopters from Saudi Arabia's The Helicopter Co. or THC, as well as up to ten H145 helicopters from German helicopter emergency medical services operator DRF Luftrettung.



THC's order include a firm order for 8 H125s and 10 H145s. Airbus Helicopters' H145 is widely used in the helicopter emergency medical services market.



Further, U.S. operator HealthNet Aeromedical Services added four H135s to its all-Airbus fleet, and Canadian tour operator Niagara Helicopters added six H130s. Bristow placed an order for up to 15 H135s for the growing energy market.



Under Airbus Helicopters' partnership deals with LCI, they would explore the advanced air mobility or AAM market, and also would address long-term capacity, sustainability and financing requirements of the industry.



Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO, said, 'We thank our customers for placing their trust in our teams and our products and services with 155 commitments and 40 firm orders announced at this year's Heli-Expo. . In 2023, our global fleet achieved 3 million flight hours so customer feedback is essential and it drives the continuous improvement of our solutions to enhance their critical, often life-saving, missions.'



Further, Airbus Helicopters announced various Support and Services deals. The firm announced an HCare contract that ensures tip-to-tail coverage for Air Center Helicopters' 18 H225 helicopters.



DSA, the Czech Republic's emergency medical services provider, signed an HCare PBH contract to cover their eight H135 helicopters.



During Heli-Expo, Airbus Helicopters also performed demo flights with an H145 and an H125 using 30% sustainable aviation fuel or SAF.



