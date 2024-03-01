Integration of European Automotive Data and Analytics Provider Further Expands Industry-Leading Vehicle Valuation and Specification Capabilities

J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Autovista Group, a leading pan-European and Australian automotive data, analytics and industry insights provider. The acquisition, which was announced in September 2023, brings together Autovista Group's comprehensive datasets, insights and industry expertise with J.D. Power market-leading predictive analytics and valuation and customer experience datasets.

"Autovista Group is home to some of Europe and Australia's most well-known brands in automobile valuation, repair estimation and predictive analytics, and they have been pioneering the use of data-driven insights since the early 1930s," said Dave Habiger, president and CEO at J.D. Power. "Bringing the Autovista Group team into the J.D. Power family will help leverage our complementary strengths to develop even more powerful insights and forecasting solutions for our worldwide client base."

Through its six leading brands-Autovista, Eurotax, Glass's, Schwacke, Rødboka and EV Volumes-Autovista Group standardizes and categorizes hundreds of technical attributes for virtually every vehicle produced in their markets, providing clients with a 360-degree view of detailed vehicle data for use in valuations, forecasts and repair estimates. In addition, its robust analytic solutions and team of experienced analysts are relied upon by stakeholders throughout the automobile industry for detailed insights and benchmarks for vehicle values and ownership, repair and replacement costs.

"We are living at an historic moment in the automobile industry when future success will largely be determined by how well the industry adapts to massive changes in everything from new powertrains to the use of AI," said Lindsey Roberts, formerly CEO at Autovista Group and now president at J.D. Power Europe. "I believe our mutual obsession with data-driven innovation will help our clients navigate through this period of change with confidence."

Along with Roberts, Autovista Group's senior leadership and its 750 employees will continue with the company and will become the J.D. Power automotive data and analytics platform for Europe and Australia.

Autovista Group was previously owned by Hayfin Capital Management, a leading European alternative asset management firm.

RBC Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland Ellis served as legal advisor to J.D. Power. TD Cowen served as exclusive financial advisor and Macfarlanes, Cravath, Swaine Moore and Mishcon de Reya served as legal advisors to Autovista Group and Hayfin.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301139654/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler, J.D. Power; USA; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

Shane Smith; East Coast; 424-903-3665; ssmith@pacificcommunicationsgroup.com