DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (RSGL LN) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 413.4836 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1850920 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 306966 EQS News ID: 1849109 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 01, 2024 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)