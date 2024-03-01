Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024
Dow Jones News
01.03.2024 | 09:52
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIST LN) 
Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-March-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 29-Feb-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.7027 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2284188 
CODE: GIST LN 
ISIN: LU1910939849 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1910939849 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GIST LN 
Sequence No.:  307089 
EQS News ID:  1849359 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849359&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.