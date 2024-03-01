

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Friday, giving up early gains after a survey showed France's manufacturing sector remained in contraction midway through the first quarter of the year.



After U.S. inflation data came in along expected lines, investors now await the release of Eurozone inflation data for further direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,924 after declining 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Aerospace major Airbus SE was slightly higher. The company announced 155 commitments, including 40 firm orders, for its various multi-mission helicopters at the Heli-Expo 2024 trade show.



Vallourec SA shares slumped 6 percent despite the provider of tubular solutions announcing a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



