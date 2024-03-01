Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

1 March 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 29 February 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 813,449,619 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 11,709,197 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 29 February 2024 is therefore 801,740,422 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary