1 March 2024

Bodycote plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Bodycote plc, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, hereby notifies that Kevin Boyd, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Galliford Try Holdings plc with effect from 1 March 2024.

