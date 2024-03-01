Bodycote Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01
1 March 2024
Bodycote plc
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Bodycote plc, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, hereby notifies that Kevin Boyd, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Galliford Try Holdings plc with effect from 1 March 2024.
For further information, please contact:
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 20 3727 1340