Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
01.03.24
08:32 Uhr
7,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,35011:14
PR Newswire
01.03.2024 | 10:30
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Director Declaration

Bodycote Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

1 March 2024

Bodycote plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Bodycote plc, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, hereby notifies that Kevin Boyd, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Galliford Try Holdings plc with effect from 1 March 2024.

For further information, please contact:
FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.