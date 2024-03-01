DJ Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights 01-March-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Superdry Plc ('Superdry' or the 'Company') 01 March 2024 Total Voting Rights In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total issued share capital as at 29 February 2024 consisted of 99,080,937 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 29 February 2024 was 99,080,937. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further information: Superdry Plc Jennifer Richardson +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: TVR TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 306954 EQS News ID: 1848991 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848991&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2024 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)