

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kia America posted February sales of 59,059 units compared to 60,859 units, a year ago. Sales of EV models were up 65 percent year-over-year. Kia noted that its rugged and capable SUVs were up 6 percent year-over-year and accounted for 76 percent of the February sales total.



Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America, said: 'With the recent introductions of our refreshed Carnival and K5 models at the Chicago Auto Show and our groundbreaking new flagship, the all-electric EV9 SUV, generating ongoing industry buzz, our outpacing of the industry will continue as Kia offers the models and vehicle segments that consumers are interested in.'



