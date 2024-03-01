

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 3-month low of 0.9596 against the euro and more than a 5-month low of 1.1208 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9555 and 1.1162, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.8871 from an early high of 0.8839.



The franc edged down to 169.76 against the yen, from an early high of 170.12.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.97 against the euro, 1.13 against the pound, 0.89 against the greenback and 167.00 against the yen.



