BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 29 February 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 47,324,792 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote per share. As at 29 February 2024, the Company held 2,668,731 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 47,324,792 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432

1 March 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
