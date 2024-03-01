Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024
WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629 | Ticker-Symbol: 29K
01.03.24
10:31 Uhr
01.03.2024 | 11:10
DFDS A/S: POTENTIAL NEW BOND ISSUE

INVESTOR NEWS no. 13 - 1 March 2024

DFDS, rated BBB-/Stable by Scope Ratings, intends to issue NOK denominated senior unsecured bonds with expected tenors of 3-5 years in the near future.

Danske Bank, Nykredit, and SEB have been mandated to arrange a General Investor Call on Monday 4 March 2024. There is no certainty that the issue of the bonds will be initiated or consummated.

The proceeds from the potential bond issue are to be used for general corporate purposes.

Contact

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,200 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • DFDS_NO_13_01_03_2024_BOND (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/897ed019-faac-4a80-ac6a-9a93174912be)

