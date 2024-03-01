

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold held steady near one-month high on Friday after a key U.S. inflation metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased at the slowest rate in nearly three years, fueling hopes for a Fed rate cut in June.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $2,046.60 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,054.95.



After U.S. inflation matched estimates and data from Germany, France and Spain showed progress on disinflation, market participants looked ahead to the release of Eurozone inflation data later in the day for further direction.



Investors now bet on both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank lowering borrowing costs in June.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams reiterated on Thursday that the next move for the U.S. central bank will likely be a cut to its interest rate target.



Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly, meanwhile, highlighted the shift towards a more data-dependent approach.



Her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said it will be appropriate to begin cutting interest rates this summer.



