

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation softened for the second straight month in February, flash data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.6 percent annually after rising 2.8 percent in January. Prices were forecast to climb 2.5 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent a month ago. However, this was above economists' forecast of 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP gained 0.6 percent in February. Final data is due on March 18.



