Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

Vesuvius plc

Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Collis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vesuvius plc b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.836627 8,228 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 8,228 - Price £4.836627 - Total £39,796 e) Date of the transaction 29 February 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)