Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 1 March 2024

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, at 29 February 2024 the total number of Ordinary shares of 10p of the Company in issue is 48,474,345.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company also holds 15,054,861 shares in Treasury.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500